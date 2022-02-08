Some Middletown residents will likely be without water for several hours Wednesday, as a valve replacement will require the shutting off of a water line, according to the town.

The town's public works staff will be replacing water valves at the intersection of Washington and South Jefferson streets Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the town.

The repairs will require shutting down the water line between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for residents along South Jefferson Street and on Washington Street from South Jefferson to Elm Street.

Anyone with questions can contact the town office at 301-371-6171.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

