Some Middletown residents will likely be without water for several hours Wednesday, as a valve replacement will require the shutting off of a water line, according to the town.
The town's public works staff will be replacing water valves at the intersection of Washington and South Jefferson streets Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the town.
The repairs will require shutting down the water line between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for residents along South Jefferson Street and on Washington Street from South Jefferson to Elm Street.
Anyone with questions can contact the town office at 301-371-6171.
