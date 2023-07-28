A former spokeswoman for the city of Frederick is returning for a position in the city's housing department.
Ashley Waters, the city's communications manager from 2019 to 2021, is expected to begin Monday as a senior assistant director in the city's Department of Housing and Human Services.
Waters served as the executive director of the nonprofit organization Woman to Woman Mentoring after leaving the city in December 2021.
Waters said Wednesday that she'll oversee the internal operations of the department, including communications, managing grants, and other responsibilities.
Director of Housing and Human Services Ramenta Cottrell said Waters brings a lot of experience with the city, as well as with the nonprofit community, an important connection for the city to make sure it provides the right services.
“She was the most well-rounded candidate that we had,” Cottrell said.
Waters said she always tries to figure out how she can serve the community the most.
She said she enjoys building connections between organizations in the community, and Frederick has a lot of nonprofit organizations she can work with.
Waters came to the city as the communications manager in December 2019. She said her tenure largely overlapped with the pandemic.
The city does important work, she said, and she enjoyed working with Mayor Michael O'Connor and his staff.
The Department of Housing and Human Services was created while Waters was working for the city. She said there are areas in which the mayor's office and DHHS can work together.
The agency combined the work of the Frederick Community Action Agency with human services and the Community Development Block Grant’s program for housing, as well as overseeing a variety of services, including a health center, a food bank and a weatherization program for residents’ homes.
Along with a bachelor's degree from Penn State University, Waters has a master's degree in professional studies from Towson University and a doctorate in public administration from the University of Baltimore.
In 2017 and 2018, she served as director of the branch campus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, at The Universities at Shady Grove.
She is a member of the city's ad hoc Charter Review Committee and the city's Equity Advisory committee.
