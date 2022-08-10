With three of Woodsboro’s four employees out sick with COVID-19, the town’s office is closed and its monthly meeting has been pushed to next week, according to a Facebook post from Burgess Heath Barnes.
The office has been closed since Aug. 3, but will reopen on Thursday, pending the recovery of the town’s employees, Barnes wrote in the message on the town's website.
Since the town clerk was out sick and not able to prepare for the town meeting on Tuesday, the meeting was rescheduled for Aug. 16, Barnes wrote in a message on the Living in Woodsboro Facebook page on Monday.
“Everyone be safe out there and please keep our employees in your thoughts and prayers as they recover,” Barnes wrote.
While the town’s maintenance workers have been out sick, the town received some complaints about trash overflowing at Woodsboro Regional Park, Barnes wrote on Facebook.
He promised to clean the park up himself on Tuesday, after returning from a business trip on Monday night.
He later updated the message to say the town of Walkersville reached out to him after seeing the Facebook post, and sent two employees to gather trash in the park.
“The town of Woodsboro thanks you all and if we can ever repay the favor just let us know,” he wrote.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
