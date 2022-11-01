A little more than a year after Thurmont officially opened its community skate park, Woodsboro is working to open its own.
Last month, Woodsboro’s commissioners voted to move forward in planning the skate park, which residents hope will be able to accommodate bikes, scooters and Rollerblades, as well as skateboards.
The commissioners also agreed that the park should be built at Woodsboro Regional Park, on the grassy area to the left of the park’s entrance on Woodsboro Road.
“I’m excited,” Woodsboro Burgess Heath Barnes said after the vote on Oct. 11. “I like the idea.”
Ben Marshall, a Woodsboro resident who grew up riding BMX bikes and scooters, proposed the idea to the town.
He has two sons — ages 7 and 10 — who constantly bug him to bring them to the skate parks in Thurmont, Hagerstown and Frederick.
Although it’s nice to have a choice of parks in the local area, the ones in Frederick and Thurmont are often busy, Marshall said.
“It’d be really nice to just be able to walk from town, across the street, to our local park, if we get this built,” he said.
Other residents also spoke at the town meeting in favor of building a skate park.
Jakob Dzik, owner of the local auto repair shop The Shop Autowerx, took his three children to the meeting.
Although skate parks have a stigma attached to them — as magnets for vandalism and other forms of delinquency — most of the time, that’s not the reality, he said.
“There’s actually more community involved,” he said. “Yeah, there are people who are gonna be jerks and whatnot, but honestly, that’s a very, very small percentage.”
Barnes said he would want the skate park to be well lit to discourage misbehavior.
Zachary Strausbough also voiced his support of the skate park. He grew up skating around Woodsboro, and it was frustrating, always getting yelled at.
Traveling to skate parks is going to get harder as gas prices go up, he said. Plus, he added, Woodsboro is known for having a beautiful park that is the perfect spot for sledding and having fun.
“Increase the fun,” he said. “Thurmont has one. Why don’t we have one?”
The biggest hurdle of bringing the project to fruition will be raising enough money to make it happen, Marshall said.
Thurmont’s skate park — which opened last fall — cost about $83,500 to be constructed. The town covered the cost through a patchwork of grant money, town funds and donations raised by local skaters.
Woodsboro’s park will likely be more expensive, Marshall said. Last month, he proposed that it be 80 feet by 100 feet compared to Thurmont’s park, which is roughly 50 feet by 80 feet.
After some research, Marshall estimated the park would cost roughly $120,000 to build. Though the town plans to apply for grants to cover the price, residents may also have to raise additional funds.
Marshall created a Facebook page last month to corral fundraising efforts and share design ideas and project updates. The page, Woodsboro Skatepark and BMX Park, has 84 members.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.