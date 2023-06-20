Brick Works rendering

A rendering included in a packet about a proposed redevelopment at the former Frederick Brick Works site shows some of the possible 1,260 residential units and 130,000 square feet of retail that the project could bring to Frederick’s east side. The rendering is from Harris, Smariga & Associates, the planner and engineer on the project. Frederick's Planning Commission held a workshop on the project's master plan Tuesday.

Early plans for a massive development on the edge of Frederick’s downtown face concerns including environmental contamination and school capacity issues.

The city’s Planning Commission held a workshop Tuesday on a master plan to develop the Frederick Brick Works on Frederick’s east side.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription