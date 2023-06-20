Early plans for a massive development on the edge of Frederick’s downtown face concerns including environmental contamination and school capacity issues.
The city’s Planning Commission held a workshop Tuesday on a master plan to develop the Frederick Brick Works on Frederick’s east side.
The proposal would build up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space on nearly 65 acres at the former Frederick Brick Works site bordered by East Street, South Street and Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick.
Commissioners and members of the public expressed worries about possible contamination on the site from its past industrial use.
Tests of the site have found levels of arsenic, mercury, and other products that are higher than the levels considered safe by the Maryland Department of the Environment, Maggi Currier of the group Citizens for Responsible Growth told the commission during a public comment period.
Commissioner Dorothy Menelas asked representatives from Greenberg Gibbons, the project’s developer, about the problems.
There are environmental problems with some parts of the site, and the company has hired an environmental engineering firm to work with MDE on remediation for those areas, David Bookhout of Greenberg Gibbons said.
The company has started the process of entering into a voluntary remediation program with MDE, said Eric DeVito, the company’s general counsel.
The site was used to manufacture bricks by the Frederick Brick Works company from 1891 to 1947, then again from 1950 until the 1980s, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff.
Meanwhile, Holly Nelson, facilities planner for Frederick County Public Schools, expressed concern about pressures that the project’s development would put on schools in the area, particularly at the elementary school level.
The school system doesn’t have a site identified for a school on the east side of the city, and would “strongly urge” the developer to donate a site, Nelson said.
According to a letter that FCPS sent to the city’s planning department this month, Greenberg Gibbons proposed two sites for a possible school: a 6-acre site between two industrial parcels that the developer had planned for a senior living community and a 7-acre site along the west side of East Street that is scheduled to given to the city as the site of a linear park.
According to the letter, the industrial uses near the interior site would make it inappropriate for a school and the parcel’s size would limit the number of amenities for students and the community.
The narrowness of the other site would limit the ability to put play areas near the building, and students would probably have to be bused to the school rather than having them try to cross East Street, the letter said.
Alderman Ben MacShane, the aldermen’s liaison to the Planning Commission, said he would like to hear from the city’s parks staff about whether the land on the west side of East Street, which abuts the city’s Harmon Park, would be viable as a park.
The Planning Commission will hold two public hearings on the proposed master plan following Tuesday’s workshop.
The master plan is a general plan laying out the basic land uses and major roads of a project, as well as looking at general density, said Gabrielle Collard, manager of current planning for the city. More detailed plans will be developed as the project progresses.
The project will include multifamily apartment or condominium units, as well as several types of townhouses, said Chris Smariga, of Harris, Smariga & Associates, the planner and engineer on the project.
Most of the townhouses will have garages that are accessible from alleys in the rear, but some of which will have garages in the front, he said.
The master plan’s introduction comes before the city transitions to a new type of form-based code zoning for the eastern side of the city.
Planning Commission Vice Chair Joan Strawson said she thought it was “very inappropriate” for the commission to see the plan before the new code is adopted.
