Yard waste pickup is planned to occur in New Market starting the first Wednesday in April. Items need to be in biodegradable paper bags, and placed on the curb by 6 a.m. April 6, the town said in a news release. Residents are advised to place items no earlier than the evening before pickup. Paper bags can be found at local hardware or other stores. The following items are accepted: yard trimmings and grass clippings; tree, hedge or garden clippings; and leaves, brush and branches cut to 3 feet in length and no more than 3 inches in diameter. The follow items are not accepted: hazardous materials, root balls, dirt, sod, rocks, plus brush and branches not cut and tied properly. — Mary Grace Keller
— Mary Grace Keller
