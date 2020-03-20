As state lawmakers worked to pass major legislation concerning an overhaul of K-12 education, school construction and other issues in a shortened General Assembly due to the coronavirus, Frederick County’s delegation rushed to get local legislation through to Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) desk.
Local lawmakers said if there wasn’t a cross-filed bill — meaning the legislation was filed in both the Senate and House of Delegates — it was much more difficult to pass.
Here’s a brief roundup of bills local delegates passed or worked on this session.
Del. Barrie Ciliberti (R-Frederick and Carroll)Ciliberti had no major bills pass this session, but one that might see some traction going forward is a proposal to further protect emergency nurses and personnel.
House Bill 1302 proposed that anybody who assaults those workers could face up to a second-degree felony assault charge, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both. Currently, the offense is a misdemeanor.
Ciliberti said in a bill hearing this session that he wants to see members of the House of Delegates’ Judiciary Committee and others form a work group in the interim to examine the issue, and see if better legislation can be drafted next session.
Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll)Cox took the lead on some delegation bills, a few of which aimed to lessen the solar energy requirement for Thurmont and other Maryland municipalities that have their own electric utility companies.
Town officials said the Clean Energy Jobs Act, because it eventually requires Thurmont to generate 14.5 percent of its renewable energy via solar power, would cost the town about $250,000 next year, and it would only be more costly in the coming years.
Del. Johnny Mautz (R-Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Wicomico) worked with Cox and others to draft a bill that would cap Thurmont and four other municipalities at 1.95 percent by 2021.
Mautz’s legislation, House Bill 1392, passed the House but not the Senate.
Some of Cox’s other legislation that failed to make it through the Senate included allowing Mount Airy urban renewal authority power to address abandoned buildings in town, and a bill protecting staff in private and public schools from civil liability if they intervened when students were being disruptive.
Del. Ken Kerr
(D-Frederick)
Perhaps one of Kerr’s most important bills was allocating nearly $200,000 for a teacher apprenticeship program in Frederick County, for up to five students.
House Bill 1044 never made it out of committee. Kerr said during session the legislation would lead to better teacher training and retention, along with giving students a better idea of what the teaching profession looks like before they start.
Kerr also proposed, through a delegation bill, adding a Class L liquor license for breweries, distilleries and wineries countywide, which would allow them to sell other Maryland craft beverages in their event spaces. That bill also failed to make it out of committee.
Del. Carol Krimm
(D-Frederick)
Krimm and several other sponsors got a bill to Hogan’s desk that would provide more assistance for unaccompanied minors, including shelter and other services.
House Bill 206 would allow minors to consent to those shelters and services. Krimm said several times this session she viewed the legislation as a way to combat human trafficking, as many children who can’t consent could end up being trafficked.
An amended version of the bill passed unanimously in the House of Delegates and Senate. Another one of Krimm’s bills aimed to provide more protection to potential homebuyers if their potential property is prone to sinkhole damage.
That bill, House Bill 178, made it through the House, but not through the Senate.
Del. Jesse Pippy
(R-Frederick and Carroll)
Pippy, chair of the Frederick County delegation, was in charge of helping guide county legislation through both chambers this session.
That included alcohol-related bills, including one that allows more flexibility in where alcohol may be consumed at the Weinberg Center and another allowing movie theaters in the county with proper licensing to sell alcohol on-site.
But a bill he was lead sponsor on that also passed through both chambers would make strangulation a first-degree felony assault, pending the governor’s signature.
Pippy said in his office earlier this week the law change would bring Maryland in line with 47 other states. He was happy it passed in both chambers as some variation of the bill has been introduced in Annapolis for several years.
Del. Karen Lewis Young
(D-Frederick)
Lewis Young led efforts on another county bill, which requires that Biosafety Level 3 laboratories in the county disclose their location to the local health department and first responders. That bill made it to the governor’s desk.
House Bill 580 states that any laboratory in the county that doesn’t report an address and contact information would be liable for any death or injury that is caused by the facility.
Another bill, which Lewis Young was lead sponsor on and passed both chambers, allows job applicants to request the wage history for the position they’re applying for.
House Bill 123 also prevents employers from refusing to interview or hire those who refuse to give their own wage history.
