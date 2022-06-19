Name: Anthony G. Brown
Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Largo in Prince George’s County
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: U.S. representative; colonel, U.S. Army Reserves; associate attorney, Wilmer Cutler Pickering
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): U.S. representative, 2016-present; Democratic nominee for governor, 2014; lieutenant governor, 2007-15; state delegate, 1999-2007
Campaign information:
- email: info@anthonybrown.com
- website: anthonybrown.com
- Facebook: AnthonyBrown.Maryland
- Twitter: @BrownforMD
- Instagram: @BrownforMD
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I’m running because Marylanders deserve an attorney general who will be their advocate for change, with a record of progress on tough issues. Too many barriers exist for too many Marylanders — in health care and housing, the environment and education, in the workplace, policing, and the criminal justice system. I’m running to dismantle barriers, to make government work again, and to fight for changes that will protect every person and empower every community.
2 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
As a graduate of Harvard Law School, my education and experience — and my executive leadership experience — have prepared me to serve as attorney general and lead the largest public interest law firm in Maryland, consisting of 700 legal professionals. I have experience managing attorneys, including commanding an Army Legal Support Organization of 80 legal professionals. I served as vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and as lieutenant governor, led the efforts on several initiatives relevant to responsibilities of the attorney general, including enacting the False Health Claims Act, resulting in recovering more than $160 million for taxpayers since 2011.
3 – What issue should the attorney general focus on the most? How would you address that issue? (100 words max)
There's no single issue that the attorney general can focus on. As I listen to voters across Maryland, a common concern is the rising cost of living, and how the attorney general can help keep the cost of living down. As attorney general, I’ll fight to protect Marylanders’ hard-earned money. I’ll use my authorities to lower health insurance premiums, hold corporations accountable and prevent price fixing, stop price gouging at the gas pumps and online sales, protect students and homebuyers from predatory lenders, prosecute those who prey on seniors’ retirement income and savings, and help keep renters in their homes.
4 – What is your plan for addressing violent crime, particularly gun violence? (100 words max)
The attorney general must address violent crime. First, the attorney general must actively partner with local state’s attorneys and dedicate the necessary criminal investigation and prosecution resources to implement a local crime fighting strategy, focusing first on our most violent crimes and offenders, as well as gun trafficking. Second, the attorney general must advocate for policies that will reduce the prevalence of guns, like banning ghost guns, which I testified in support of. As attorney general, I will advocate for the complete ban on semiautomatic rifles in Maryland and deploy the Organized Crime Unit to clamp down on gun trafficking.
5 – What role should the attorney general have in protecting the environment? (100 words max)
The attorney general plays an important role in protecting the environment. Pursuing environmental justice for all Marylanders must also be a priority. We must focus on repairing the harms done by environmental hazards such as air pollution, lead exposure, improper waste disposal that impact tens of thousands of Marylanders every year and most often underserved and overburdened communities. And the attorney general must be an advocate in addressing climate change, one of the gravest global threats we face. We should invest in renewable energy, cut greenhouse emissions, and build 21st-century infrastructure that prioritizes green transportation now.
6 – What is one thing the current attorney general has done that you would do differently? (100 words max)
The next attorney general should build on work of the office under Attorney General Brian Frosh’s leadership. One area where I'd seek to expand the work of the office is in civil rights enforcement. As attorney general, I’ll work with the General Assembly to establish an independent Civil Rights Enforcement Division. While some authorities exist to independently address and enforce certain violations, such as human trafficking and voter suppression, I will create a division that is committed to the enforcement of federal and state civil rights laws, including reproductive rights, hate crimes, and the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.
7 – How well do Maryland’s open government laws work? Do you have specific ideas for improving them? (100 words max)
As attorney general, I'll ensure that open government laws work well and that the Open Meetings Compliance Board issues timely advisory opinions in response to written complaints about violations. The board is an independent state entity, appointed by the governor. Although the Compliance Board isn't part of the Office of the Attorney General, the office provides the board with administrative staff and legal advice and publishes its opinions and notices on the OAG website. I will dedicate staff resources to ensuring that training requirements are relevant and effective and are met by all entities subject to the Open Meetings Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.