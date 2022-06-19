Name: Katie Curran O'Malley
Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Baltimore City
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: District Court Judge, Baltimore City (2001-2021); assistant state's attorney, Baltimore County (1991-2001)
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): n/a
Campaign information:
- email: katie@katieformd.com
- website: katieformd.com
- Facebook: katiecurranomalleyformd
- Twitter: @katieformd
- Instagram: @katieformd
I’m running to be Maryland’s attorney general because I have the experience and values Marylanders need in their top law enforcement officer. I have 30 years of experience working in Maryland’s legal system as a prosecutor and a judge. As attorney general, I will protect Maryland families from rising crime and fight for criminal justice reform. I will never waver from protecting a woman’s right to choose and the fundamental right to vote.
2 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
I have 30 years of experience working in our legal system as a prosecutor and a judge. My courtroom experience is important because the attorney general and their team of 400 lawyers are in courtrooms around the state everyday fighting for the people on issues like criminal justice, public safety, consumer protection, and the environment. As attorney general, I will protect all Maryland families from rising crime and fight for criminal justice reform. And I will never waver from protecting the rights of all Marylanders, including a woman’s right to choose and the fundamental right to vote.
3 – What issue should the attorney general focus on the most? How would you address that issue? (100 words max)
One pressing issue is that too many Marylanders do not feel safe in their own homes and in their communities. We need to protect people against the rising crime that is plaguing our neighborhoods and that disproportionately impacts people of color. At the same time, we need to fight for real criminal justice reform, so that everyone gets equal justice. We can and must do both. That is why the first plan I released in my campaign detailed how I will fight for criminal justice reform as attorney general. You can read it at www.katieformd.com.
4 – What is your plan for addressing violent crime, particularly gun violence? (100 words max)
Despite having some of the strongest gun laws in the country, gun violence rates in Maryland have increased by 36%. Too many Marylanders do not feel safe in their communities. As attorney general, addressing gun violence will be one of my top priorities.
I will take on the NRA and help pass legislation that lets victims of gun violence sue reckless gun manufacturers and dealers who allow weapons to fall into the wrong hands. I will also prioritize the investigation and prosecution of gun traffickers, expand the Safe Streets programming, and help implement the recent legislation that bans ghost guns.
5 – What role should the attorney general have in protecting the environment? (100 words max)
Marylanders are seeing the real cost of climate change. As attorney general, I will fight to make clean air, clean land, clean water, and clean energy the environmental legacy we leave our children and grandchildren.
The attorney general has expansive powers to investigate and prosecute criminal environmental violations. My top priorities for environmental protection are (1) protecting the environment, including the Chesapeake Bay, and public health for all Marylanders, especially those who have been historically subject to disproportionate levels of pollution; (2) holding polluters accountable; (3) ensuring Maryland meets and exceeds its commitments for emissions reductions and clean energy production.
6 – What is one thing the current attorney general has done that you would do differently? (100 words max)
Brian Frosh has been a remarkable attorney general. There's no single issue I'd highlight. But I will have to prioritize different issues as attorney general due to the nature of the moment we live in. Maryland is experiencing a frightening spike in violent crime, the Supreme Court is preparing to dramatically pull back reproductive rights, and the health of our water, air, and land is threatened by climate change. These are the challenges of the moment. I look forward to working with a Democratic governor — something Frosh never had — to use my 30 years of experience to address these challenges.
7 – How well do Maryland’s open government laws work? Do you have specific ideas for improving them? (100 words max)
Every Marylander’s right to information about the activities of their government is a core principle of a healthy democracy and a powerful tool to help hold elected officials and other government leaders accountable. Like all laws, however, they are only effective when they are enforced and stakeholders are held accountable for their performance. I promise to be a relentless advocate and enforcement officer for open government action. For example, as part of my environmental plan, I have proposed establishing new transparent dashboards to allow residents to track state progress in regards to Chesapeake Bay cleanup and enforcement actions.
