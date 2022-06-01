Commuters in the Jefferson area will soon have more parking options as the State Highway Administration plans to open an expanded park and ride lot at U.S. 15 and Elmer Derr Road in July. The project is one of several road projects that state or local crews will be working on over the summer.
Crews are currently working on the stormwater management facility for the project.
A long-time transportation priority for Frederick County, the $5.5 million project will increase the number of spaces at the park and ride to 154 from fewer than 100.
State highway officials hope to open a new bridge on Md. 355 over Bennett Creek near Urbana to traffic by the middle of the summer, SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar said Wednesday.
Crews poured concrete last month across two bridge spans to form a new bridge deck.
The $17 million project to replace a bridge built in 1924, the new bridge will be more than 3 feet higher than the old one, allowing more water to flow under the bridge.
The project will also stabilize 2,300 feet of Bennett Creek to prevent erosion and reduce road flooding.
Traffic was shifted onto a two-lane temporary roadway in November 2020 to reduce traffic impacts on Md. 355, and will be shifted back onto the original bridge this summer.
Meanwhile, work continues on a long-running project on the interchange of Interstate 270 and Md. 85 near Frederick.
Widening of the roadway continues along Md. 85 along with drainage pipe installation and grading work along southbound Md. 85 at Crestwood Boulevard and in the median.
The work is part of a larger $87.7 million project to widen Md. 85 and replace two bridges on I-270 at the interchange.
The project is expected to be finished in spring 2023.
The work will replace two structurally deficient bridges built in 1950 that carry more than 115,000 vehicles per day on I-270 over Md. 85, building one three-span structure instead.
The project will also widen Md. 85, adding a lane in each direction, from Spectrum Drive to just north of Crestwood Boulevard.
State highway crews will also work on several safety and resurfacing projects over the summer, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix wrote in an email Wednesday.
Work began in early May on the milling, patching, and applying a new surface to more than 3 miles of Md. 180 between Lander Road and Yukon Court and King's Court west of the Mt. Zion Road roundabout.
The work is expected to be finished later this month.
An overnight road improvement project that began in April and includes the milling, patching, and resurfacing of more than 3 miles of U.S. 15 between the Virginia state line and Basford Road is also expected to be finished this month, according to Felix.
And crews are working on drainage and improving existing curbs and sidewalks on Md. 144 between East Street and Quinn Orchard Road.
Roadway patching started this week on the project, which is part of a road transfer from SHA to the city of Frederick.
Along with the work on state projects, county road crews will also be beginning or finishing several projects this summer.
Workers will be wrapping up work on a bridge rehabilitation project on Hoover's Mill Road, and finishing site work on a stormwater management facility at a bridge on Gas House Pike, said Amanda Radcliffe, chief of the county's Office of Transportation Engineering.
The Gas House Pike bridge reopened in December after being closed for more than a year.
The roughly $4 million project replaced the previous bridge with a new 77-foot span concrete bridge and replaced a culvert with a 52-foot span concrete bridge.
Crews will also be starting a bridge rehabilitation project on Stevens Road near Creagerstown, and a slope stabilization project on Black Ankle Road outside of Mount Airy, Radcliffe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.