Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick), chair of the Frederick County delegation, will lead her colleagues in participating in Maryland State Advocacy Week, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Maryland State Advocacy Week runs from March 1-5, and has events with multiple delegates about bills raising awareness about Alzheimer's disease and other health-related issues. Lewis Young and the county delegation will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of the week's events.

"Alzheimer’s Advocacy Week presents an opportunity to learn from leading state policymakers in the morning and to directly engage elected officials in a series of evening sessions," said Eric Colchamiro, Director of Government Affairs for the Alzheimer's Association in Maryland, in a prepared statement.

Registration for that event and others is free and available at alz.org/maryland/advocacy.

Steve Bohnel is the county government reporter for the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at sbohnel@newspost.com. He graduated from Temple University, with a journalism degree in May 2017, and is a die-hard Everton F.C. fan.

