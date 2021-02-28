Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick), chair of the Frederick County delegation, will lead her colleagues in participating in Maryland State Advocacy Week, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Maryland State Advocacy Week runs from March 1-5, and has events with multiple delegates about bills raising awareness about Alzheimer's disease and other health-related issues. Lewis Young and the county delegation will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of the week's events.
"Alzheimer’s Advocacy Week presents an opportunity to learn from leading state policymakers in the morning and to directly engage elected officials in a series of evening sessions," said Eric Colchamiro, Director of Government Affairs for the Alzheimer's Association in Maryland, in a prepared statement.
Registration for that event and others is free and available at alz.org/maryland/advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.