Beginning this week, the 15 members of Frederick County's delegation to the Maryland General Assembly plan to meet virtually every Friday through the second week of February.
The meetings will be held at 9 a.m. on Zoom.
The meetings have been scheduled for Jan. 13, 20 and 27 and Feb. 3 and 10. Feb. 10 is the deadline for filing legislation in the House of Delegates. The delegation may need to meet after Feb. 10, but it will be on a case-by-case basis, wrote Andrew Zirkle, the chief of staff for Del. Jesse Pippy, in an email last week.
Prior to each meeting, an invite link and a meeting agenda will be sent to those who want to watch, Zirkle wrote.
The delegation elected Pippy, a Republican who in November was elected to a second term representing District 4 in the House of Delegates, to be its chair.
As chair, Pippy will be responsible for running the delegation meetings and overseeing Frederick County-specific legislation supported by the delegation.
Sen.-elect Bill Folden, also a Republican who will represent District 4, will be the delegation's vice chair.
The county's lawmakers are expected to decide during these meetings which legislation — including the priorities from the Frederick County government — to sign onto as a delegation.
The county's priorities, which County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, presented to delegation members during a meeting in December, include bills to protect existing forests, allow the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to require that additional employees at the county jail receive polygraph tests, permit programs for special education students to sell coffee at schools and increase the cost of marriage licenses in the county.
The General Assembly is expected to begin its 2023 legislative session on Wednesday. Among the legislature's first business items will be swearing in the members-elect.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
