Frederick County's 15-member delegation to the state legislature has voted to sponsor a bill to permit students in an individualized education program to sell coffee in the county's public schools.
For the second consecutive year, the Frederick County government included the bill as part of a package of legislative priorities the county executive presented to the delegation before the start of the session. The bill would add Frederick County to a law that allows coffee sales for individualized education program students in Baltimore County.
Frederick County lawmakers first introduced the bill during the 2020 legislative session, but it did not pass.
The county's delegation supported the measure during last year's session, but it didn't make it to a floor vote in either chamber.
The delegation voted last Friday to move to support and advance the bill again.
The coffee sale programs will help special education students satisfy a requirement in their individualized education plans that they interact with their same-age peers, Frederick County Board of Education member Karen Yoho said during a meeting in October.
The delegation is expected to vote on Frederick County's other legislative priorities during its next meeting, which is scheduled for Friday.
The county’s priorities include bills to protect existing forests, allow the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to require that additional employees at the county jail receive polygraph tests, permit programs for special education students to sell coffee at schools and increase the cost of marriage licenses in the county.
Also during last Friday's meeting, state Sen. Bill Folden, R-Frederick, said he plans to reintroduce a bill to increase the salary for the Frederick County sheriff and seek the delegation's support for it.
Former Sen. Michael Hough, Folden's predecessor in the District 4 senate seat and a fellow Republican, introduced a bill last year that would have raised the sheriff’s salary from $125,000 to $140,000 for the first two years of a new term before jumping to $150,000 for the next two years.
The Democrat-led House of Delegates voted down the bill by a tally of 65-57.
