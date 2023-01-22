Bill Folden
State Sen. Bill Folden, R

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County's 15-member delegation to the state legislature has voted to sponsor a bill to permit students in an individualized education program to sell coffee in the county's public schools.

For the second consecutive year, the Frederick County government included the bill as part of a package of legislative priorities the county executive presented to the delegation before the start of the session. The bill would add Frederick County to a law that allows coffee sales for individualized education program students in Baltimore County.

