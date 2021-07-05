April Miller, a former Frederick County Board of Education member, is campaigning to represent District 4 in the state House of Delegates.
In a July 2 news release announcing her 2022 campaign, Miller said living through the pandemic and witnessing others struggle with the obstacles it presented compelled her to run for office.
"We have faced challenges never before seen in our state, especially in regards to public safety, education, and healthcare," she stated in the release.
A self-proclaimed conservative Republican, Miller served two terms on the county’s Board of Education before Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed her to the board of trustees for Frederick Community College. She will maintain her seat on the FCC board through 2024.
The Frederick County resident and Middletown High School graduate served as vice president and chaired several committees during her tenure on the Board of Education.
“I am looking forward to once again meeting the families throughout the district, learning their priorities, hearing their concerns, and with their support, serving as an advocate for them," she said in the release.
Miller is a Frederick-based optometrist who’s been in practice for more than 20 years, according to the news release.
Three men, all Republicans, currently represent District 4 in the House of Delegates. Del. Jesse Pippy and Del. Dan Cox were both elected in 2018. Cox formally announced his campaign for governor Sunday.
Del. Barrie Ciliberti has held his seat since 2015, though he’s in his second stint as a state delegate. He represented Montgomery County District 39 from 1995 to 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.