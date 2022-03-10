In the past five years, Frederick County has doubled its funding for elderly and handicapped transportation services to keep up with demand, but contributions from the Maryland Department of Transportation have remained stagnant. A state bill that two Frederick County lawmakers are spearheading would require the Department of Transportation to spend $4 million in the fiscal year beginning in summer 2023, and at least an additional $4 million each year thereafter, to help counties provide the service. Frederick County could see $3,700 more annually in state funding for the service, known in Frederick County as TransIT-plus, and the amount would compound each year. After an additional $3,700 in 2024, the county would receive $7,500 the following year and more than $11,000 the next. Tens of thousands of elderly and handicapped residents rely on the service for door-to-door transportation, mostly to dialysis or other health-related appointments. “Our seniors depend on us for this service. It is essential for them,” County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said as she testified in favor of the bill, HB1019, during a hearing in the House of Delegates on Tuesday. The county executive was in Annapolis on Thursday to voice the county’s support for the Senate version of the bill, SB838. In addition to dialysis and doctor’s appointments, Frederick County TransIT-plus riders rely on the service to get to jobs, the grocery store and other day-to-day activities. Frederick County has other ways for seniors and disabled people to get around, but Gardner said the service is valued because riders know and trust their TransIT-plus drivers, who provide assistance getting on and off buses, and in and out of buildings. TransIT-plus provides seniors and disabled people with the mobility they need to live at home, which is the most affordable option for them and for the county’s care facilities, Gardner said. The increase in state funds, Gardner said, would help the county purchase additional buses and drivers for the service, which would allow the county to grant more ride requests. In 2020, one in four requests for a TransIT-plus ride in Frederick County was denied because there wasn’t a driver available, according to Gardner. The denial rate would have been even higher, but, as COVID-19 infections rose, ridership plummeted to near nothing for the last quarter of the fiscal year. “The purpose is to stabilize this critical fund and provide directly to county local transit agencies in Maryland who are transporting elderly and handicapped people,” said Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-District 3A), who’s sponsoring the bill in the House. State funding for Frederick County TransIT-plus has remained at roughly $160,000 since the fiscal year ending in summer 2018, even as demand for the service increased with a growing elderly population in the county, and statewide. Lewis Young, though, said funding from the Department of Transportation has been unchanged for far longer. “State funding has been flat for about 20 years,” she said during Tuesday’s bill hearing. “Meanwhile, transportation providers have experienced growing costs.” In addition to more riders and rising fuel prices, transportation providers have had to account for more vehicles and drivers’ salaries, Lewis Young said. To compensate, Frederick County upped its funding for the service from $460,000 in the fiscal year ending in summer 2018 to well over $900,000 in fiscal year 2022. Lewis Young said she and her husband and counterpart in the legislature’s upper chamber, Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick), will have a better sense of the bill’s chances of passing within the next week. The pair will seek support from the committees to which their respective versions of the bill have been assigned. Prior proposals to increase state funding for elderly and handicapped transportation services have failed in the General Assembly, in large part because the bills called for dialysis providers to pay for the service, Lewis Young said. The delegate said she believes this year’s bill has a better chance of passing because funding would come from the Department of Transportation, rather than from care providers, and because the state is heading into the next budget year with a more than $7.5 billion surplus. Though, there are a number of bills competing for money from the state’s surplus, and Lewis Young said the fact that her bill would require funding each year may present a challenge.
