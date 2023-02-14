Republican state lawmakers representing Frederick County oppose a bill that two Democrats are sponsoring to regulate bring-your-own alcohol policies and help police enforce liquor laws on unlicensed businesses hosting parties.
The Democrats have instead sponsored the bill individually, without the backing of the full delegation, which has a Republican majority.
The delegation has voted in recent weeks to sponsor several other liquor-related bills, including one to allow beer and wine sales at businesses that offer hatchet throwing.
In Frederick, unlicensed businesses cannot host people drinking alcohol between 2 and 6 a.m. Business owners that violate the law can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
But the penalty is “unenforceable” because a judge wouldn’t uphold it, said Del. Kris Fair, D-Frederick, who is sponsoring the bill, HB 918.
The bill would further limit the hours during that unlicensed businesses could allow patrons to bring and consume their own alcohol.
It’s a response to numerous incidents of “very inebriated people causing violence and property damage” in downtown Frederick after drinking at local businesses, said Sen. Karen Lewis Young, D-Frederick, who is sponsoring SB 687 in the state Senate.
Unlicensed businesses would be prohibited from hosting people consuming alcohol between midnight and 10 a.m. Business owners who violate the law could face up to 90 days in jail, a fine up to $500, or both.
Fair said the bill proposes the “lightest possible touch” to bring unlicensed businesses in line with those approved to sell alcohol. The bill, if it passes, would take effect July 1.
The Frederick Police Department and city officials were seeking a “tangible tool that a judge would enforce” and that would authorize them to issue a citation “on the spot,” said Dawn Shugars, administrative specialist for the Frederick County liquor board.
Frederick County’s 15-member delegation includes 11 Republicans. During a meeting on Thursday, eight Republicans voted against sponsoring the bill, while the four Democrats voted in favor of doing so.
Del. Christopher “Eric” Bouchat, R-Frederick and Carroll counties, abstained, as he has for every delegation vote. Del. Barrie Ciliberti, R-Frederick, was absent from the meeting.
Del. William Wivell, R-Frederick and Washington, left the meeting before the vote to chair the Washington County delegation meeting.
“All due respect, the city of Frederick Police Department is not enforcing the laws on the books now,” Frederick County delegation chair Del. Jesse Pippy, R-Frederick, said during Thursday’s meeting.
Pippy said the bill would add “onerous regulation on every single business in Frederick County.”
Lewis Young said delegation support improves a bill’s chance because lawmakers generally grant “local courtesy” to bills that delegations file pertaining only to their own county.
“Typically, if there’s a bill approved by a delegation, it moves,” she said. “It’s embarrassing, as a member of the Frederick County delegation, to have a bill voted down ... when it’s been carefully vetted.”
Complaints from downtown residents about late-night parties at businesses along North Market Street — one of the city’s two main thoroughfares — prompted the Frederick lawmakers to propose regulating bring-your-own alcohol policies.
During a Frederick County liquor board meeting with delegation members in November, North Market Street resident Steve Jakubczyk said prior disruptive parties at Carmen’s Corner Store went on until 3 or 4 a.m.
“We pray for rain on Friday nights,” Jakubczyk said.
Altimont Mark Wilks opened Carmen’s Corner Store on North Market Street in 2021. A second location is in Hagerstown. He named the business after his mother, he said in a video from the Frederick County Office of Economic Development.
At one point, the liquor board granted Carmen’s Corner Store a one-day liquor permit, but the business won’t get one again, Shugars said during the November liquor board meeting.
Wilks was cited in July for acting as a licensed OTP (other tobacco products) retailer without the appropriate license, according to Maryland court records. He entered a guilty plea in January.
A phone number on Wilks’s personal Facebook page matches the number for Carmen’s Corner Store. He could not be reached for comment by phone on Tuesday.
Fair and Lewis Young have filed to amend the bill so that the bring-your-own-alcohol policy would only apply to city of Frederick businesses. They plan to move forward with the amended version if they have support from Frederick government and police officials.
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, D, said in an interview Tuesday that he will discuss the amendment with his staff and Frederick police officials before taking a stance.
The bill is scheduled for a hearing in the House Economic Matters Committee on Feb. 20 and in the Senate Finance Committee on Feb. 24.
Other billsBusinesses that offer hatchet throwing may soon be able to sell beer and wine.
The Frederick County Board of License Commissioners would charge a $1,500 license fee, under a Frederick County delegation bill, HB990.
Pippy said the delegation may lower the proposed license fee before the bill advances, as licenses that allow for beer and wine are traditionally less expensive than those that also allow for the sale of liquor.
Not all delegation members were initially on board with the bill.
“For the record, I have a real problem mixing alcohol and hatchet throwing,” Lewis Young said.
“It’s not like everyone’s standing in a room throwing hatchets at each other,” Pippy said. “They’re in silos where they’re throwing it at a target. ... It’s safer in reality than it sounds.”
Del. Ken Kerr, D-Frederick, called it “somewhat akin to throwing darts.”
Shugars said during Thursday’s meeting that the bill “creates more safety” at businesses that offer hatchet throwing.
The delegation members alluded to, but didn’t mention by name, Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Frederick, which has eight throwing pits and invites patrons to bring alcohol and food, according to its website.
There aren’t regulations to “control the rate of drinking” at businesses that offer hatchet throwing, Shugars said. By regulating alcohol sales, businesses like Stumpy’s Hatchet House would need to comply with guidelines in the bill and pass liquor board inspections, she said.
During its two meetings in February, Frederick County’s delegation voted to sponsor several other proposals from the liquor board.
One bill, HB989, would permit the liquor board to issue liquor licenses to 18-hole mini-golf courses. Another bill, HB644, would allow liquor sales at golf simulator facilities with at least five bays.
The delegation has voted to support liquor board bills to change requirements for where businesses can display their liquor licenses, limit the amount of alcohol a business can offer for tasting, allow businesses to extend the Sunday hours of alcohol sales, and do away with a requirement that alcohol in baskets of cheer be produced in Maryland.
On Thursday, the delegation also voted to sponsor the Frederick County government’s priorities for funding in the state’s six-year capital transportation budget — led by a project to widen 3 miles of Interstate 70 between Mount Phillip Road and Interstate 270 — and a bill granting urban renewal authority to the town of Mount Airy.
