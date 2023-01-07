listening session
Robert Van Rens speaks to District 3 lawmakers during the first listening session the lawmakers have hosted for their constituents at the Hillcrest Community Center. 

 News-Post photo by Clara Niel

Frederick-area residents spoke on a broad range of topics Saturday during the first listening session the state's District 3 lawmakers have ever hosted for their constituents.

After about two hours of hearing from those who had gathered in the Hillcrest Community Center, Sen.-elect Karen Lewis Young, Del. Ken Kerr, Del.-elect Kris Fair and Del.-elect Karen Simpson all said the event was a success. 

