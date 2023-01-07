Frederick-area residents spoke on a broad range of topics Saturday during the first listening session the state's District 3 lawmakers have ever hosted for their constituents.
After about two hours of hearing from those who had gathered in the Hillcrest Community Center, Sen.-elect Karen Lewis Young, Del. Ken Kerr, Del.-elect Kris Fair and Del.-elect Karen Simpson all said the event was a success.
“We've never done this before,” Fair said. “And it's kind of like a birthday party where you don't know if anybody's gonna show up, right? And all of these citizens took that call to action and they took it seriously. They showed up, ready to engage with their elected officials about anything that they were passionate about.”
Of the dozens of residents who attended, about 15 spoke to the lawmakers. While they touched on all sorts of issues like the arts in Frederick, crime and voting, the most common concerns residents had centered on transportation, accessibility — particularly for minority communities — and police accountability.
Carol Antoniewicz, who is a member of the Resources for Immigrant Support and Empowerment (RISE) Coalition in Frederick County, urged lawmakers to support an upcoming state bill that would provide low-cost health insurance for undocumented people.
“It's very needed,” she said.
Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick, spoke about the need for language accessibility. There is a large Hispanic constituency in the Hillcrest area, Chung said, but there are also people who need assistance in other languages with things like applying for loans.
Like Antoniewicz, Chung spoke about the need for healthcare accessibility in District 3 and the city of Frederick in general.
She asked that lawmakers to keep Hillcrest in mind when building amenities. While other areas receive new resources like public libraries and youth centers, the Hillcrest area simply watches, Chung said.
“Our minority communities are not being served,” Chung said.
Robert Van Rens highlighted the issue of congestion on major roadways. He suggested lawmakers focus less on building roads and more on funding mass transit systems and expanding broadband.
He called the state’s mass transit system “shameful,” especially considering Maryland one of the wealthiest states in the U.S.
“You can't get to our state capital via mass transit,” he said. “There's no conceivable way to do that other than taking a Greyhound. There's no public transit system that will get you there.”
He also asked lawmakers to invest in reliable and widespread broadband for everyone in the state. With better broadband, more people can work from home, which can take more cars off the road, he said.
Residents also talked about police accountability from every angle. One constituent asked for lawmakers to expand investigative powers of the Frederick County Police Accountability Board, which determines whether police officers accused of misconduct will be administratively charged.
