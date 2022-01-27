A candidate running to represent Frederick County in the Maryland House of Delegates has stepped down as legislative director for Del. Karen Lewis Young.
Kris Fair, a city of Frederick resident, joined the delegate’s staff in the middle of the 2021 legislative session, according to his campaign website. He said he left his position Monday after learning of a General Assembly personnel rule that prohibits candidates running for a state seat from working on a legislative staff, something neither he nor Lewis Young was aware of. Fair said his office reported the issue after learning of the rule.
Fair (D) is one of five candidates who have filed to run for one of two District 3A delegate seats. He’s joined by William Reid, Karen Simpson and Tarolyn Thrasher on the Democratic side and Republican Justin Wages.
The district comprises much of the city of Frederick and is currently represented in the House by Lewis Young (D), who’s filed for state senate, and Del. Carol Krimm (D).
Lewis Young said a new legislative director hasn’t been officially hired.
(1) comment
Wishing Kris the best in this race. The times I’ve had the chance to talk with him have left a lasting impression. It’s clear he really cares and wants the best for people.
