Karen Lewis Young
Buy Now

Sen. Karen Lewis Young

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

In response to concerns that Frederick city residents were being disenfranchised, two lawmakers have separately sought to change how members vote during Frederick County delegation meetings.

The Frederick County delegation doesn't have any more meetings scheduled during the 2023 session that ends in April. But, the issue may resurface next year.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription