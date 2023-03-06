In response to concerns that Frederick city residents were being disenfranchised, two lawmakers have separately sought to change how members vote during Frederick County delegation meetings.
The Frederick County delegation doesn't have any more meetings scheduled during the 2023 session that ends in April. But, the issue may resurface next year.
In the first few weeks of the this year's session, Frederick County’s 15 members — 11 Republicans and four Democrats — voted during weekly meetings whether to sponsor bills as a delegation, which lawmakers say improves a bill's chance of becoming law.
"Typically, if there's a bill approved by a delegation, it moves," Sen. Karen Lewis Young, D-Frederick, said in a phone interview.
Eight lawmakers represent districts solely in Frederick County, while seven represent districts primarily in either Washington County or Carroll County.
Each member of the delegation has an equal vote on Frederick County bills.
By voting on contentious Frederick County bills, non-resident lawmakers have disenfranchised voters in Lewis Young's district, she said. Lewis Young represents District 3, which mostly comprises the city of Frederick.
Lewis Young especially took issue with the delegation's decision to support a bill to increase the Frederick County sheriff's salary by at least 62% and its vote against supporting a bill to regulate bring-your-own alcohol policies at unlicensed businesses, which stemmed from concerns that Frederick residents shared.
Lewis Young said she has looked into how she and the three District 3 representatives in the House of Delegates could adopt a separate process for bills specific to the city of Frederick.
The city-only bills, she said, would move forward with support from the four lawmakers who represent District 3. Countywide bills would still require a majority vote from the 15 members to advance with the delegation's support.
Lewis Young previously said she would consider a weighting system that favors lawmakers whose districts are entirely within the county.
"We rely on those representatives to use their judgment, or we weight the vote," she said.
Del. Christopher "Eric" Bouchat, a first-term Republican whose district is almost entirely in neighboring Carroll County, shares Lewis Young's concern.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for his courage and principles," Lewis Young said of Bouchat. "If I could nominate him for a Profiles in Courage award, I would."
Bouchat said lawmakers in his district have a "disproportionate voting weight" in Frederick County delegation meetings. About 3,500 of his constituents — or 2.6% of his district — live in Frederick County.
As a "really big political science guy" who doesn't plan to run for reelection, Bouchat said he doesn't care about blowback from fellow Republican lawmakers.
He abstained each time the delegation voted whether to sponsor a Frederick County bill and he has said that delegations with non-resident lawmakers are "theoretically in violation of the law."
He said lawmakers who represent districts mostly in Washington or Carroll counties shouldn't vote on bills during Frederick County delegation meetings.
“I have notified leadership of the General Assembly of this and asked for the Attorney General’s Office to be notified for legal review and opinion,” Bouchat previously wrote in an email.
In 1995, an opinion from the Office of the Attorney General stated that county delegations "are not subject to the 'one-person/one-vote' requirement."
The opinion was a response to a request from the Montgomery County House delegation about whether the “one-person/one-vote” requirement of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment applied to county delegations.
The delegation chair had asked for an opinion about whether two non-resident delegates whose district comprised "the equivalent of just one-twentieth of a Senate district in the county" would unconstitutionally dilute the vote of the 22 resident delegates, according to the opinion.
The House rules at the time of the opinion stated that a delegation could vote to decrease the weight of a non-resident lawmaker's vote, though not to less than one-third of a vote. A majority of the delegation members was required to be present and voting.
Frederick County Delegation Chair Del. Jesse Pippy, R-Frederick (District 4), said it would be inappropriate to "dilute" the vote of lawmakers representing communities outside the city of Frederick — namely Thurmont, Emmitsburg and Mount Airy, which, following the adoption of a new legislative map in response to the 2020 U.S. Census, became part of districts outside Frederick County.
"Every Frederick County citizen deserves full representation in this delegation," Pippy said during a delegation meeting in February. "And that's how we will operate."
