Annapolis 2023 Sesson Opens
Newly elected District 3 Del. Karen Simpson, D, takes a photograph of her name in the roll call voting display in the House of Delegates chamber on Wednesday, the first day of the 2023 legislative session in Annapolis. At right is Del. Ken Kerr, D, who also represents District 3.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Members of the Maryland General Assembly, including the 15 lawmakers who make up Frederick County's delegation, were sworn into office in Annapolis on Wednesday as the 2023 legislative session commenced.

The state Senate reelected Sen. Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore city, as its president, and the House of Delegates reelected Del. Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, as its speaker.

