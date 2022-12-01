The newly elected members of Frederick County's delegation to the Maryland General Assembly are scheduled to hold a public meeting Saturday to hear from county officials and members of the public before the legislative session.

The meeting will be at Winchester Hall at 12 E. Church St. in Frederick at 10 a.m. The delegation members have a meeting at Winchester Hall around this time each year before the start of the 90-day session in Annapolis.

