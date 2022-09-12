Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Shawn Demetrious Perry, a candidate for Maryland Senate, said he would use his experience in the U.S. Army and Frederick Police Department to empathetically serve constituents and be a “voice for the voiceless.”
This is Perry’s first run for political office. If elected, he would represent District 2, which is mostly in Washington County and includes northern Frederick County.
“I’m an ordinary person who cares about people,” he said, “and we need more people in office that care about people instead of their own personal interest.”
Perry, a Democrat, ran unopposed in the primary. His opponent in the general election, incumbent Republican Sen. Paul Corderman, also ran unopposed.
The general election will be Nov. 8.
In May, before the July primary, Corderman filed a petition with the Washington County Circuit Court, challenging Perry’s residency in District 2 and asking that he be disqualified.
When Perry initially filed to run in District 2, he listed a Maugansville-area address as his residence, according to The Herald-Mail. Though that house used to be in District 2, it was in District 1 when the new legislative map was enacted.
Perry later changed his residence to a Hagerstown home in District 2 that his fiancée owns. He did so three days before the deadline, according to The Herald-Mail.
Corderman’s legal team argued that Perry could not have two addresses. A circuit court judge on May 27 ruled that Perry took the necessary steps to change his residency to a District 2 address.
Perry’s permanent address is now his fiancee’s home in Hagerstown, he said in an interview on Monday.
“People may have lost some faith in government and politicians,” he said, “but if they give me a chance, I can promise them that I will be true to them, accountable to them, available to them, and I’ll be a senator that they’d be proud to say, ‘We elected him.’”
In 1998, Perry became the first Black officer to be promoted to corporal in the Frederick Police Department’s history, the News-Post has reported.
He later became the first person of color to be sergeant in the department, then lieutenant, according to his website.
Perry was born in 1969, five years after President Lyndon Johnson signed the most extensive civil rights legislation since Reconstruction into effect. His generation of Black Americans was supposed to be the first to have an equal playing field, he said.
Now, people’s rights are being stripped away, he said, pointing, as an example, to a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that revoked the constitutional right to abortion.
“My soul does not allow me to stand by and allow those protections to be taken away,” he said. “I have daughters, I have a son. I have friends who are gay. I live in a diverse world, and I believe diversity, equity and inclusion is important in everything we do.”
Although abortion is legal in Maryland, he said, he would support enshrining the right to the procedure in Maryland’s constitution.
Perry said access to resources, including food and mental health services, is one of the most pressing issues for District 2 residents. He previously worked as a behavioral specialist and is now an elder abuse victim advocate, which gives him an up-close look at the issue, he said.
To support the mental health of Washington County residents, Perry said he’d advocate to bring a crisis stabilization center to the area, similar to the one coming to Frederick County.
He would also advocate for setting up Safe Stations in the two counties, like the ones that exist in Anne Arundel County. The program allows any local resident struggling with a substance use disorder to go to any police or fire station in the county and ask for help.
Perry recognizes that he doesn’t have all of the answers. He doesn’t know, for example, how to solve the shortage of mental health providers. But he said he prides himself in bringing people together to solve problems.
“Everything I’ve done through my career is involving all stakeholders. Because when you involve all stakeholders as a community, then the community solves the issues.”
