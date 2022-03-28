A bill that would have established a pilot program in Frederick County for court-ordered mental health treatment stalled in the Maryland legislature after opponents, including lawyers from the state Office of the Public Defender, argued such a program would violate people’s civil liberties.
But Del. Karen Lewis Young, D-District 3A, who sponsored the proposal in the Maryland House of Delegates, said Monday that she hopes to pass a bill during next year’s legislative session that would help people suffering from severe mental illness, who normally “fall through the cracks,’’ get the treatment they need.
Lewis Young said she aims to commission a study to identify how many people in Maryland suffer from a severe mental illness, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, and have a history of not following through with their treatment and ending up in prison or hospitalized.
The study would identify best practices used across the country for helping those with severe mental illness as well as a history of refusing treatment and a high likelihood of becoming a danger to themselves or others according to a psychiatrist, the delegate said.
Lewis Young, who has been a delegate since 2015, is running this year to succeed her husband, Sen. Ron Young, D, in the county’s District 3 state Senate seat.
The bill she spearheaded during the current legislative session, House Bill 1017, would have established a pilot program in Frederick County for assisted outpatient treatment.
Proponents of assisted outpatient treatment say it is exactly the solution Lewis Young is searching for. But the delegate’s bill stalled in the House’s Health and Government Operations Committee.
“I guess I’m not totally surprised,” Lewis Young said Monday. “There’s opposition within the mental health community.”
Carroll McCabe, chief attorney in the mental health division of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, was among those who testified against the bill on March 9.
“The right to refuse medical treatment is among the most fundamental of our constitutional rights,” McCabe said during the hearing.
Keith Lotridge, Maryland’s deputy public defender, testified during the hearing against an amendment to Lewis Young’s bill that would have required the Office of the Public Defender to represent those ordered to assisted outpatient treatment.
“Everybody here understands that we need to work on mental health treatment. The services aren’t good enough for anyone,” Lotridge said during the hearing. “But involving the court is absolutely the wrong thing to do for people who need help.”
The office’s mental health division, he said, would not have the staff necessary to represent those ordered to assisted outpatient treatment, adding that the division’s eight attorneys were involved in nearly 10,000 civil commitments last year.
“This bill did not give us funding; it didn’t give us attorneys,” he said.
While opponents of assisted outpatient treatment argue it’s unconstitutional to order someone to treatment, supporters say the approach lessens the burden on emergency rooms, psychiatric wards and prisons to care for people with severe mental illness by intervening before the problem becomes an emergency situation.
“This is a program designed not for just the average person with severe mental illness but for the subset who have demonstrated that they have great difficulty adhering to treatment when it’s made available to them,” Brian Stettin, policy director for the Treatment Advocacy Center, previously said to the News-Post. “They wind up stuck in this revolving door of coming into hospitals and jailed again and again.”
Stettin, who testified March 9 in favor of the Frederick County pilot program, helped oversee the implementation of New York’s assisted outpatient treatment statute — known as Kendra’s Law — when he was the state’s assistant attorney general.
Similar treatment plans that he’s helped establish across the country have been especially effective when a patient feels that a judge is invested in their health and in helping them achieve life goals beyond treatment, he said.
“The experience that other communities have had with [assisted outpatient treatment] around the country is that people really enjoy being a part of this,” Stettin said during the hearing.
