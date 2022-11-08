The three Republicans running for Maryland House of Delegates in District 4 had an early lead on three Democratic challengers on Tuesday night.
With 22 of 44 Election Day precincts in the district reporting, incumbent delegates Jesse Pippy and Barrie Ciliberti, and April Fleming Miller, the third Republican candidate, were ahead of the three Democratic candidates.
Ciliberti was in the third with 8,418 votes — nearly 1,500 more than Andrew Duck, who was in fourth.
Duck, whose children, Millicent Hall and Brandon Duck, are the other two Democrats in the race, had 6,934 votes.
Pippy had the most votes in the race, with 8,716. Fleming Miller had 8,465.
Hall, the owner the Frederick-based Saga Games, had 6,619 votes, and Duck, a sales manager for the electronics store Best Buy, had 6,460.
Local canvassers will start counting the remaining mail-in ballots on Thursday. Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner said on Monday she expects the counting will go at least through Saturday.
The Board of Elections will start counting provisional ballots — which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about their registration or eligibility — until Nov. 16.
The Board of Elections is expected to certify the final general election results on Nov. 18.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Paul Corderman was leading his Democratic opponent, Shawn Demetrious Perry, with 27 of 44 precincts reporting from Election Day.
Corderman had 15,954 votes to Perry's 7,864.
Corderman has represented District 2 in the state Senate since being appointed to the seat in August 2020. He ran unopposed in the primary.
Perry, a former Frederick police officer and U.S. Army veteran, is a political newcomer. He ran unopposed in the primary.
Karen Lewis Young, who currently serves in the House of Delegates, was leading her Republican opponent, Angela Ariel McIntosh, with 1 of 35 precincts reporting from Election Day.
Lewis Young had 5,539 votes and McIntosh had 2,518. They are running to replace Sen. Ron Young, who currently holds the seat and is Lewis Young's husband.
McIntosh, a former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist in Rockville, was unopposed in the primary.
Lewis Young, who has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2015, received 8,128 votes in the primary, defeating Board of Education member Jay Mason.
Republican William Folden had a lead over his Democratic opponent, Carleah Summers, with eight of 44 precincts reporting from Election Day.
Folden had 9,161 votes compared to 6,790 for Summers.
Folden, a member of the House of Delegates from 2015 to 2019, received 9,060 in his primary race, beating Stephen Barrett.
Summers, the founder and executive director of Andrea's House, received 8,462 votes in her primary.
Sen. Justin Ready ran unopposed for re-election to his Senate seat in District 5.
House of Delegates, District 3
The three Democrats competing for the three seats in District 3 were leading their two Republican opponents with 1 of 35 precincts reporting from Election Day.
Kerr, the only incumbent in the race, had 5,415 votes.
Fair, executive director of The Frederick Center, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, had 5,287 votes.
Simpson, the education and training manager for the Maryland State Retirement Agency, had 5,398 votes.
Diener, a Frederick lawyer, had 2,525.
Wages, a recent University of Maryland graduate, had 2,486.
House of Delegates, District 2A
William Valentine, an investigator with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, and William Wivell, the incumbent, were unopposed for District 2A.
House of Delegates, District 5
The three Republicans running for House of Delegates District 5 — Del. April Rose, Christopher Bouchat and Chris Tomlinson — were also unopposed.
