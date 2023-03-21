A Frederick County state delegate plans to refile a bill next year that would remove a Jim Crow-era law affecting the city of Frederick, after the measure failed in this year's legislative session.
The bill sponsored by Delegate Karen Simspon (D-Frederick) would have repealed a 1917 state law specific to Frederick that allows district court judges to require vagrants and other municipal offenders to work on road crews in the city or county.
The bill, HB 640, did not receive a vote in the House's Judiciary Committee by a deadline Friday to move forward this session. Simpson said she plans to file the bill again next year.
Current law lets police pick up anyone they deem a vagrant, without specifying what types of crimes would qualify or for how long people could be held and forced into labor, Simpson said.
In fact, the law doesn't require someone to be charged with any crime, she said.
“It's an embarrassment. It shouldn't be there,” she said.
She said she initially thought the law pertained to homeless people, but as she researched it more, it clearly was meant to apply to Black residents as part of so-called Jim Crow laws to enforce racial segregation.
Simpson said she doesn't know when the law was last used.
In a Feb. 28 hearing in the Judiciary Committee, the only question on the bill came from Baltimore County Delegate Jon S. Cardin (D), who asked whether the state should deny inmates who want to serve their time working at a prevailing wage the right to do so.
The law is specifically targeted to vagrants, not inmates already serving sentences, Simpson said.
The county lets inmates work at a career services program if they would like to, she said.
Urging passage of the bill, Simpson told the Judiciary Committee: "I hope we can end slavery in Frederick and be able to move on."
Simpson's District 3 colleagues Ken Kerr and Kris Fair co-sponsored the bill, which drew support from Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor.
In a letter to the Judiciary Committee, Fitzwater wrote: “Neither Frederick County nor the City of Frederick currently use this provision to assign offenders to work on public roads and the option to do so reflects an outdated ordinance with origins in the Jim Crow era. Passing legislation such as HB 640 helps us rid our county and state annotated codes from the systemic racism and classism woven into them.”
“Repealing this legislation continues our endeavors to rid ourselves of past laws and ordinances steeped in racist ideologies,” O'Connor wrote.
Simpson said she was glad the county executive and mayor agree on getting rid of the old law.
It's never good to have outdated, irrelevant language in current law, Fair said Tuesday.
Kerr could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Simpson's bill makes a statement that language like what's in the old law shouldn't be used in modern legislation, said Fair, who offered to co-sponsor the bill again next year.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.