A Frederick County state delegate plans to refile a bill next year that would remove a Jim Crow-era law affecting the city of Frederick, after the measure failed in this year's legislative session.

The bill sponsored by Delegate Karen Simspon (D-Frederick) would have repealed a 1917 state law specific to Frederick that allows district court judges to require vagrants and other municipal offenders to work on road crews in the city or county.

