Annapolis 2023 Sesson Opens
Newly elected District 3 Del. Karen Simpson, D, takes a photograph of her name in the roll call voting display in the House of Delegates chamber on Wednesday, the first day of the 2023 legislative session in Annapolis. At right is Del. Ken Kerr, D, who also represents District 3.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Members of the Maryland General Assembly, including the 15 lawmakers who make up Frederick County's delegation, were sworn into office in Annapolis on Wednesday as the 2023 legislative session commenced.

The state Senate reelected Sen. Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore city, as its president, and the House of Delegates reelected Del. Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, as its speaker.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Kerr - your is stupid.

How bout a law giving consumers 5 days to back out of a new cellular service contract? So if the phone doesn’t have signal where needed they’re not stuck with it

Sycamore1041

"Del. Barrie Ciliberti, R-Frederick, is expected to reintroduce two bills." One would "prevent women from ending a pregnancy within a certain number of hours after receiving an ultrasound." WHY?! Will he introduce similar bills aimed at micromanaging men's health care?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Kerr plans to...permit trained civilians to issue tickets to drivers caught speeding on camera..."

I wonder how that would work?

Maybe the program could be expanded to include: failure to signal; equipment violations; tailgating; distracted driving; obstructing traffic; running red lights and stop signs; failure to yield, etc.

Think of the benefit to the state -- additional revenue without the expense of training, equipping, and paying cops. Ka-ching!

Sure, citizens might be biased and target minorities and/or neighbors they don't like, but that's a small price to pay for the extra dollars. [rolleyes]

I doubt the MD FOP will be very happy about Kerr's proposal though.

MrSniper
MrSniper

Right…we should leave the racial profiling & capricious law enforcement to the professionals.

LuvFrederick

Disagree. Kai Hagen would be perfect for the position of Civilian Traffic enforcer.

MrSniper
MrSniper

Bad analogy. Mr. Hagan was only witnessing the police do their jobs…which is legal & everyone has the right to do. Racial profiling & unequal law enforcement is a crime. However, I know you won’t let reality get in the way of your flimsy rhetoric…you have your own “alternative facts”.

