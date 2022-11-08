The three Republicans running for Maryland House of Delegates in District 4 led three Democratic challengers on Tuesday night.
With all 44 Election Day precincts in the district reporting, incumbent delegates Jesse Pippy and Barrie Ciliberti, and April Fleming Miller, the third Republican candidate, were ahead of the three Democratic candidates.
Ciliberti was in third with 26,266 votes — about 9,700 more than Andrew Duck, who was in fourth.
Duck, whose children, Millicent Hall and Brandon Duck, are the other two Democrats in the race, had 16,557 votes.
Pippy had the most votes in the race, with 27,031. Fleming Miller had 26,292.
Hall, the owner the Frederick-based Saga Games, had 15,714 votes, and Brandon Duck, a sales manager for the electronics store Best Buy, had 15,244.
Local canvassers will start counting the remaining mail-in ballots on Thursday. Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner said on Monday she expects the counting will go at least through Saturday.
The Board of Elections will start counting provisional ballots — which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about their registration or eligibility — until Nov. 16.
The Board of Elections is expected to certify the final general election results on Nov. 18.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Paul Corderman was leading his Democratic opponent, Shawn Demetrious Perry, with all precincts reporting from Election Day.
Corderman had 22,641 votes to Perry’s 10,713.
Corderman has represented District 2 in the state Senate since being appointed to the seat in August 2020. He ran unopposed in the primary.
Perry, a former Frederick police officer and U.S. Army veteran, is a political newcomer. He ran unopposed in the primary.
Karen Lewis Young, who currently serves in the House of Delegates, was leading her Republican opponent, Angela Ariel McIntosh, with all precincts reporting from Election Day.
Lewis Young had 18,726 votes and McIntosh had 11,744. They are running to replace Sen. Ron Young, who currently holds the seat and is Lewis Young’s husband.
McIntosh, a former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist in Rockville, was unopposed in the primary.
Lewis Young, who has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2015, received 8,128 votes in the primary, defeating Board of Education member Jay Mason.
Republican William Folden had a lead over his Democratic opponent, Carleah Summers, with all precincts reporting from Election Day.
Folden had 28,645 votes compared to 16,236 for Summers.
Folden, a member of the House of Delegates from 2015 to 2019, received 9,060 in his primary race, beating Stephen Barrett.
Summers, the founder and executive director of Andrea’s House, received 8,462 votes in her primary.
Sen. Justin Ready ran unopposed for re-election to his Senate seat in District 5.
House of Delegates, District 3
The three Democrats competing for the three seats in District 3 were leading their two Republican opponents with all precincts reporting from Election Day.
Kerr, the only incumbent in the race, had 17,866 votes.
Fair, executive director of The Frederick Center, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, had 17,394 votes.
Simpson, the education and training manager for the Maryland State Retirement Agency, had 17,682 votes.
Diener, a Frederick lawyer, had 11,613.
Wages, a recent University of Maryland graduate, had 11,448.
House of Delegates, District 2A
William Valentine, an investigator with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, and William Wivell, the incumbent, were unopposed for District 2A.
House of Delegates, District 5
The three Republicans running for House of Delegates District 5 — Del. April Rose, Christopher Bouchat and Chris Tomlinson — were also unopposed.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.