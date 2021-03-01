The Frederick County delegation approved a proposal Monday to allow for special elections in the case of some vacancies on the county’s Board of Education.
County Councilman Steve McKay (R) introduced the proposal and worked with County Executive Jan Gardner’s (D) office to finalize it. The measure is intended to return some power to county voters in the event of a Board of Education vacancy.
The proposal would use currently scheduled elections to fill any seats, should a sudden vacancy occur. That means the vacancy would have to come roughly in the first year of a board member’s term, given filing deadlines with the state’s Board of Elections.
Under current election cycles, county voters pick three or four Board of Education members in a presidential or gubernatorial election year, respectively. According to the bill, the next-highest vote-getter would be elected to a partial term of around two years.
The bill was backed by the Frederick delegation last year but failed to make it through the House of Delegates.
The delegation held a meeting earlier this session on the proposal but delayed a vote. On Monday, some amendments were added to clarify the bill, including allowing for the county executive to appoint someone — with County Council approval — until the special election.
The delegation supported those and the overall bill in a 7-0 vote. Del. Ken Kerr (D-Frederick) was absent from the meeting.
Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick), chair of the delegation, said she would send a letter to the House Ways and Means Committee noting the delegation’s support of McKay and Gardner’s proposal.
McKay said in a brief interview late Monday he was optimistic the bill would get to Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) desk this year, given that nearly the whole delegation supported it and the coronavirus pandemic cut the legislative session short last year.
“Last year, it sailed through the Senate … it just got hung up in the abbreviated session on the House side,” McKay said.
In other business, the delegation tabled a proposal from both Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) and Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) that would have clarified local tax credit capabilities of Frederick County municipalities.
Hough said Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs asked him to withdraw the bill after speaking with county staff, and Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) said local municipalities already have the power to use local tax credits. Frederick and Middletown are two localities that have used them.
Lewis Young said the delegation will likely have one more meeting this session, with Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who represents most of the northern half of the county, planning to brief the delegation later this month.
