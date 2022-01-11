As the Maryland General Assembly convenes Wednesday, state lawmakers, including Frederick County’s eight-member delegation, will have to navigate a 90-day session complicated by COVID for a second consecutive year.
Leadership from both the Senate and House of Delegates have said public attendance for floor sessions will be limited, and attendance to committee proceedings for both chambers will be virtual for the first few weeks. Proceedings the public cannot attend will be live-streamed through the General Assembly’s website.
Changes in COVID infection and hospitalization rates may also shift guidelines during the session, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) said in a letter.
Members of Frederick County’s delegation, like lawmakers from across the state, are disappointed that COVID will again restrict how they can collaborate with their colleagues.
“I work much better when I can talk to people face-to-face, in person,” said Del. Carol Krimm (D-District 3A) said. “I’m just going to do my best.”
“It’s not the way I’d like to end my time in Annapolis,” Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties), who’s running for Frederick County executive, said.
Hough told the News-Post in a text that he would miss the opening week of the session after testing positive for COVID. He confirmed this on social media on Tuesday, explaining that he was fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms.
Lawmakers, though, are confident the virus won’t impede the Legislature from getting to each bill that is filed.
“I’m sure it’s going to be an active session,” Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) said.
The Legislature’s first item of business will be redistricting. An advisory commission recommended new maps for both congressional and legislative lines, and Hough said he believes the process will last the first few weeks of the session.
Lawmakers will also tackle prominent issues such as the legalization of marijuana, reducing greenhouse gasses statewide and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s plans to boost police funding.
Hearings for pre-filed House and Senate bills begin Thursday, and half of the county’s delegation submitted a handful of their proposals early.
Young, who will be entering his final session as a state lawmaker, has submitted plans to make elevators in private homes subject to inspections, to exempt some Peace Corps members who grew up in Maryland from paying out-of-state tuition at public colleges and universities and to authorize the Motor Vehicle Administration to include boating license notations on driver’s licenses and ID cards.
Young’s other measures include limiting when police can cite drivers who pause in an intersection, authorizing parking authorities to remove non-electric vehicles from spaces reserved for electric vehicles and permitting nonprofit fraternal organizations to have instant lottery ticket machines, with proceeds going to resources for homeless veterans.
He also cross-filed a bill that would make it a felony to threaten health officials.
Pre-filed proposals from Krimm include requiring cybersecurity training for certain state employees and contractors, designating shoulder areas on state highways that state and local transit buses can use, and establishing a program for state residents to resolve unpaid video tolls and related civil penalties.
Del. Jesse Pippy (R-District 4) submitted two proposals early. One would expand eligibility for a scholarship available to veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan so their stepchildren can receive it. The other would increase the penalty for visual surveillance with prurient intent if the victim was a minor when the incident occurred or if the perpetrator was at least four years older than the victim.
Del. Ken Kerr (D-District 3B) is one of two sponsors on a bill that would require schools to have a specified number of personnel trained in seizure recognition and response.
Hough, Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-District 3A), Del. Barrie Ciliberti (R-District 4) and Del. Dan Cox (R-District 4) didn’t pre-file legislation, according to the General Assembly’s website, but lawmakers can introduce legislation at any point during the 90-day session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.