State lawmakers representing Frederick County are planning to hold an additional, pre-session public hearing to ask questions of Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban.
Members of the county’s eight-member delegation said Saturday they want a chance before the legislature goes into session Jan. 12 to hear directly from Alban about a Department of Justice investigation into FCPS' illegal use of seclusion and restraint on students with disabilities.
The investigation’s key findings, which revealed thousands of incidents over two and a half school years, were published in a DOJ news release Dec. 1.
The county’s delegation typically holds a local public hearing in advance of the General Assembly session, and while this year’s meeting included items such as county government’s legislative priorities, discussion outside the scheduled agenda was dominated by the DOJ’s findings and who should answer to the delegation.
“The buck stops with [Alban],” Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties) said during Saturday's hearing. “She’s the head of the school system, she’s the one that needs to come in front of us.”
Delegation members have yet to set a date for the hearing, Hough said in a text Monday.
Frederick County Public Schools spokesman Eric Louérs-Phillips said Monday the schools system had yet to receive formal notice from the delegation. He said Alban would comply with the request and that the superintendent had attended past delegation events, though Louérs-Phillips stopped short of saying whether Alban herself would attend the hearing or if a school system representative would go instead.
“The state provides hundreds of millions of dollars a year for funding for public schools, and we also provide tens of millions of dollars every year for public school construction,” Del. Carol Krimm (D-District 3A) said. “So we have a vested interest here in how the system is run.”
Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) recalled instances from his years as an FCPS teacher in the late 1960s and early 1970s where a student would act up or disrupt the class. He couldn’t walk the student out of class to talk one-on-one and find out what may be influencing their behavior. The rest of the class — which Young said numbered more than 40 at one point in his teaching career — would have had to be left unattended.
“In no way am I going to try to justify that what happened is a good thing in any manner,” Young said during the hearing. “We want to protect the students and we want to protect the parents, but we also have to protect the teachers.”
He recognized that placing students in isolated rooms isn't an appropriate solution, but he sympathized with teachers who may have come to rely on the practice without alternatives from FCPS.
“I just want to make sure that when we have somebody down, it’s not an inquisition,” Young said. “But it’s to listen to the problems from both sides and try to come up with solutions.”
Delegation members also voted to consult county health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer about allowing members of the public to attend the next meeting in person to offer comments.
A spokesperson for the county Health Department said in an email Monday that Brookmyer hadn’t been contacted by the delegation and that any guidance she could provide would depend on what she was asked.
(2) comments
We need problem solving not more piling on by the delegation. Accountability is important but leadership to address the situation and provide solutions is needed more. A meeting with the delegation will produce nothing.
More meetings? Are you kidding us?
If buses stuck in floodwaters and cognitively challenged children isolated and locked in rooms, some engaging in self-harm per the DOJ report, cannot convince the FCPS School Board and local Maryland state delegation that personnel changes at the highest level are long overdue, God help us all and our local Frederick County schoolchildren. If the local Maryland state delegation was really interested in state taxpayer dollar use by FCPS, a full blown investigation into the massive budget request increases and granting over the past five years should be occurring. Well outpaced inflation and enrollment increases.
Meetings are worthless. Just gather the facts and act! Why is this so hard? How many more shoes must drop?
We need a human interest investigation and story on how the parents of these "disciplined" children feel by the FNP. And I am still curious how many children were involved in self-harm and required further medical attention. Any research on this FNP? And why the DOJ release "shocked" many who appeared "unaware?"
