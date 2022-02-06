Increasing pay for the Frederick County sheriff is among the bills the county’s delegation has chosen to support and move forward in the Maryland General Assembly.
The proposal would increase the sheriff’s pay from $125,000 to $140,000 for the first two years of the term that begins in December and then bump it to $150,000 for the remaining two years.
“I’ve always believed very strongly we should support and pay for our law enforcement,” bill sponsor Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties), who is also running for Frederick County executive, said during the delegation’s meeting Friday.
Hough pointed out that the sheriff’s pay hasn’t been raised since 2014 and that wages for other elected officials, including the county executive and members of the County Council, were increased in July to $137,000 and $35,000, respectively.
A previous version of Hough’s bill would’ve brought the sheriff’s pay to $175,000, but an amendment from Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-District 3A) lowered the amount.
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins (R) has overseen the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office since 2006, according to state archives, and has filed for reelection.
Aside from Hough and Lewis Young, the county’s delegation includes Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick), and Dels. Ken Kerr (D-District 3B), Jesse Pippy (R-District 4), Barrie Ciliberti (R-District 4), Dan Cox (R-District 4) and Carol Krimm (D-District 3A).
For the last few weeks, delegation members have decided which bills to support as a group and forward to the appropriate committee before the deadline for introducing bills — which is Monday for Senate bills and Thursday for House bills.
Legislation introduced by these deadlines is guaranteed a hearing, while legislation submitted afterward isn’t.
In addition to the bill to raise the sheriff’s pay, delegation members voted to support codifying the right to drive golf carts on county roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. Hough, who’s sponsoring the bill, said his goal is to increase accessibility to county roads for golf cart drivers in the Lake Linganore community.
Hough has said the legislation would be enabling, meaning it would give county government the authority to make the rules, which a representative from the state attorney general’s office confirmed in an email.
County Executive Jan Gardner, however, is skeptical of whether the bill would be enabling and has asked for an official opinion from the attorney general’s office for clarification. Gardner (D), who is term-limited, has made it clear she doesn’t support the measure.
“I just think it would be a nightmare for the county to get involved in this,” she said during a previous delegation meeting.
Another measure the delegation supported would prohibit businesses from offering sports betting if they’re within 10 miles of an establishment already licensed for it.
“If we don’t have some sort of reassurance that we have protection from other businesses coming in and opening another sportsbook, it really reduces our ability to invest not only in the site but to kind of create this really robust and fabulous location for Frederick County,” Alyse Cohen, owner of Long Shot’s restaurant and bar, said during a previous delegation meeting.
Other measures the county’s eight-member delegation has agreed to support include:
- Permitting students in certain school programs to sell coffee in a county public school.
- A series of priorities from the county Liquor Board, most of which are still being drafted.
- Frederick County’s transportation priority letter, led by expanding U.S. 15 through the city of Frederick to relieve congestion.
- Changing the process by which vacancies are filled on the county’s Board of Education.
- For Heritage Frederick to receive a portion of the $25 fees from marriage ceremonies performed by the county’s Circuit Court clerk.
Delegation members voted previously not to move forward with a plan to extend a program to preserve existing forest — known as forest banking — through 2024 and another to return to cemeteries the ownership of burial lots that have been unused or vacant for 50 or more years. Members said the proposals should be addressed at the state level rather than in legislation targeting the county.
So, our delegation to the State is deciding how much money Frederick County pays the Sheriff. He may not report to the County, but we pay his salary and all bills incurred including law suits. This is totally wrong!
