Members of Frederick County’s delegation to the Maryland General Assembly plan to host a public hearing Saturday.
An agenda for the hearing includes election of a new chair and vice chair for the delegation; legislative priorities from County Executive Jan Gardner (D), County Council and the county Liquor Board; a request from Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties) to increase pay for the county sheriff; and a chance for public comment.
The hearing begins at 10 a.m. Those interested can watch on FGC TV through the county’s website, FrederickCountyMD.gov, and can participate by phone by calling 855-925-2801 and entering meeting code 8634.
