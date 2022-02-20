Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner has asked members of the county’s delegation to the Maryland General Assembly to support a state bill that is partially named for firefighter Battalion Chief Joshua Laird, who died in August battling a two-alarm house fire.
The eight-member delegation will vote whether to proceed with a letter of support for the bill, HB1052, during its meeting Monday morning.
If passed in the legislature, the bill would require that a certain type of pipe and tubing be used for gas piping systems when building new residential or commercial buildings. The same requirements would apply when replacing a gas line in a residential or commercial building.
The new piping systems would prevent gas lines from rupturing and causing more damage in the event of a building fire, Gardner (D) said during the delegation’s meeting Friday.
The body meets weekly on Fridays, but there weren’t enough members present to hold a vote last week. Members include Sens. Ron Young (D-Frederick) and Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties) and Dels. Karen Lewis Young (D-District 3A), Carol Krimm (D-District 3A), Ken Kerr (D-District 3B), Jesse Pippy (R-District 4), Barrie Ciliberti (R-District 4) and Dan Cox (R-District 4).
Moreover, the Frederick County Farm Bureau has asked the delegation to issue letters of support for two state bills. The first, HB562, would require farm equipment manufacturers to make documentation and information available for equipment owners or independent repair providers to maintain and fix equipment, and it would prohibit manufacturers from misrepresenting or withholding equipment part numbers from customers.
Under the second, HB1002, the state sales and use tax would no longer apply to sales of electricity used for raising livestock or poultry; for preparing, irrigating or tending soil; or for farming, processing or transporting seeds or crops.
The delegation plans to vote on these letters of support during its Monday meeting, which will begin at 10 a.m. Those interested can tune in by visiting the General Assembly’s website at mgaleg.maryland.gov and finding “Frederick” under the “Meetings” tab.
