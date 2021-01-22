After lengthy discussion on some bills, the Frederick County state delegation voted to support some liquor legislation while delaying votes on others during a Friday meeting.
The delegation unanimously backed the following bills:
- Updating the definition for Class B licenses for businesses countywide, defining wine as having an alcohol content as 22 percent or less.
- Allowing barbershops or beauty salons to serve up to one bottle or one 12-ounce can of beer per customer, per day. Previously, that was capped at 5 ounces.
- Allowing bars and restaurants to sell to-go alcohol after the pandemic ends as long as customers buy to-go food. Delegation members passed this on the condition the bill is modeled after a similar statewide bill.
- Removes requirement of styrofoam containers with liquor establishments to align with state law.
Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) was initially against a bill that would remove a seating requirement for certain restaurants. He believed the local Liquor Board and elected officials had worked hard to create a friendly atmosphere downtown for bars and restaurants and thought the bill could hinder that.
A vote on that bill was tabled after Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) asked Dawn Shugars, a staff member of the Liquor Board, to look at how other counties both statewide and in neighboring areas in Pennsylvania and West Virginia handle such laws. Hough said he would be open to debate on creating some sort of tavern license, which has different parameters for alcohol laws than licenses used countywide.
The delegation also tabled a vote on whether to support allowing liquor stores or similar businesses to sell a small amount of alcohol for on-site consumption. Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) believed the delegation needed more information on the specifics of the bill before voting on it, including exactly how much liquor those businesses wanted to sell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.