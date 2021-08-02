The city of Frederick is set to receive more than $300,000 in state funds to support those fighting the heroin and opioid crisis.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Monday announced $6 million in new awards toward the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) and heroin coordinators across the state. Of that funding, Frederick’s MCIN coalition can expect $274,462, according to a news release from the governor’s office, plus $41,739 in heroin coordinator funds.
“The work of our heroin coordinators and the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network are an integral part of our comprehensive strategy to collaborate across jurisdictions to dismantle criminal organizations, remain ahead of potential threats, refer individuals struggling with addiction to treatment, and to keep our state and citizens safe,” Hogan said in the release.
MCIN started in 2017 as a criminal justice strategy aimed at gangs, drugs, firearms and human trafficking, according to state officials. There are 14 MCIN coalitions across the state. Operations have reportedly led to the disruption/dismantling of more than 1,100 criminal organizations, seizure of 975 firearms and 509 kilograms of illegal drugs, the rescue of 127 human trafficking victims and more than $17.5 million seized in drugs and assets.
Maryland’s Heroin Coordinator Program has helped identify 81 drug trafficking organizations and led to 10,000-plus treatment referrals, the release states. The program consists of partnerships with the Washington/Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and the Opioid Operational Command Center “to combine law enforcement and investigative strategies to battle the heroin epidemic by tracking drug investigations, seizures, and arrests; linking overdose victims to drug trafficking organizations operating within the state and across the state line; and referring individuals struggling with addiction to public health resources.”
