State Del. Dan Cox defeated former Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz for the Republican nomination for Maryland governor, according to The Associated Press.
According to results posted at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, Cox had 56.20% of the votes and Schulz had 40.35%.
At that time, 1,943 precincts of 2,074 were reporting statewide.
Wes Moore was leading the crowded race for the Democratic nomination for governor with 36.84% of the ballots cast during early voting.
Tom Perez and Peter Franchot were next, with 27.23% and 19.86% of the votes, respectively.
Cox was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Schulz was endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan.
Both Cox and Schulz are Frederick County residents. The last time a Frederick County resident held the state’s highest office was 1854, when Enoch Louis Lowe left the position.
Schulz was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2010 to represent Frederick and Carroll counties. She later became secretary of the state Department of Labor, then of the state Department of Commerce.
Cox was elected state delegate in 2018. During his time in office, he was a strong supporter of Trump and often a vocal critic of Hogan. He tried to sue the governor over the state’s pandemic restrictions and pushed to impeach him.
The totals do not include mail-in ballots, which will be counted starting on Thursday.
As of Monday, more than 23,000 mail-in ballots had been mailed to Frederick County residents — 14,657 for Democrats and 5,395 for Republicans.
Winners of the primaries advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
(30) comments
Core Republican values: Nominate Cox, a traitor to the United States, who would trash Democracy and your votes to install the lying, disgusting, Orange Buffoon as dictator. Attack the US Capitol and the brave policemen defending it. Lie about absolutely everything, to everyone, every day. Abandon working people, women, veterans, children (after they are born), minorities, and gays. Claim to be religious while acting against every single teaching of Jesus to be found in the Bible. Core Republican values.
Ugh. I hope the mail in ballots make Shulz the winner. What has Cox done? Nothing. Nothing. Nothing. He just follows T around like a puppy. Do we want that for our governor? Shulz is so much more qualified. She has successful legislative and executive experience in Maryland. For much, much longer than Cox. This is a sad day. Very sad.
It turns out that even MD republicans are crazy. smh
Evidently, the "tin foil hat" folks showed up to vote.
Congrats to Wes Moore, he's a good man, highly recommend reading his book, it's outstanding and he'll bring some fresh thinking to Annapolis. It's astounding to see how the party of Connie Morella, Helen Bentley and Larry Hogan has descended to the lowest common denominator. Golf clap or something for the MAGA folks, they do come out to vote, have to give them that - but if Dan Cox is the representative of the party, that tells all of us who have been served notice that decency and civic virtue is no longer on the menu. Dark times.
It's rather telling that 60% of Republicans in Maryland are insurrectionist like Cox. Hopefully the other 40% won't vote for the insurrectionist. Maybe he will be trounced 3 to 1 or worse.
I guess this isn't a bad thing as it pretty much ensures Maryland will have a Democratic Governor. The sad thing is that we have enough Trumplicans in Maryland that support this guy.
Yes, the last one, O'Malley, was tremendous as Governor, bringing common sense, fiscal sustainability, & effective policies that he also effectively implemented in Baltimore. We can only hope Mr. Moore does not succumb to the usual malaise.
Whether Moore, or Perez, there will be a Blue landslide of unprecedented proportions in the November governor’s election. Cox is off the rails bat-stick crazy.
Never underestimate the Democrats' capacity to foil their own elections. Moore is a newcomer, mostly unknown. I'm mostly confident Marylanders will resoundingly reject Cox. But don't ignore the risks. Cox has many political skills Moore probably does not.
Very good news that Cox won.. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1 not a single Dem is going to crossover and vote for a bat sh.. crazy insurrectionist.
True, but I am more a glass half empty person. It is disappointing that Republicans would pick yet another bat sh.. crazy insurrectionist.
most of us knew that it was a pretty good chance that dems would retake the Gov house this election coming in November, want this race shows is Republicans even in a blue state like MD are not supporting RINOs at all and Hogan's era is over! We liked him when enough moderates of both parties would accept him; but frankly the dems are leaning way more left in this state and conservatives want no more of left leaning republicans like Hogan and company sorry Schulz unless there is a miracle in those mail in ballots...
tim, could you please define RINO for us? Do Republicans not believe in reducing government interference in our lives? I remember Republicans claiming to be conservative when I belonged to that party. Have Republicans moved off that claim now? So, in claiming someone is a RINO, are you committing the “No True Scotsman” logical fallacy? Is reducing the number in the Republican Party by casting out those “who are not true Scotsmen (Republicans)” a way to increase the number of people who vote Republican? Looking at it as a math function then, having zero “actual Republicans” should result in an overwhelming victory for the Republicans? A “Red Tide” as it were? Help a brother out here.
According to Boomer et al, the GOP is now the party of Trump. It is personality-driven, rather than issue-driven. And if Boomer et al keep winning primaries, then they are correct.
Never said it was the party of Trump but it is not the party of RINOs like Hogan etc... Trump or even DeSantis have policy driven issues related to energy, military, international diplomacy, the economy etc...
As the Republican party distills down to a servile cult to the exclusion of those who do not meet their purity tests, they are accepting that they will also exclude most non-Republican Marylanders. They will exclude independents and crossover Democrats. You need consensus to win elections.
think again about independents and the movement of Asians and Hispanics towards voting republican moving away from the dems and their liberal policies.
You already know the definition of a RINO so stop the nonsense and yes most republicans do not want unnecessary government interference in our daily lives but as I mentioned yesterday when we were exchanging posts sometimes you have to get it with using the laws of the land especially the Constitution to make sure that truly happens... even most moderate republicans will hold their nose like they did in 2016 and vote for Trump or DeSantis in 2024 unlike 2020 those voters thought Joey was a moderate DEM that would be okay to have, but now they know not so and now they will vote again for either of those two candidates and move away from others who could not win a general election in 2024. The red tide is most likely coming because the DEMs cannot help themselves with doing nothing to save the economy other to push the green energy and tell us we should buy EVs and stop complaining about high prices for gas etc... these folks are out of touch and even the minorities in this country are now changing their support of DEMs to Republicans... even Independents are seeing that they made a mistake voting for Joey in 2020 and now they must wait until 2024 to correct that matter... so keep it civil and we can still exchange comments otherwise I will just ignore them and live life as normal!
"You already know the definition of a RINO so stop the nonsense"
Well, tim, I know that it an acronym, meaning "Republican In Name Only". However, that begs the question of what is a "Republican", and what does being a "Republican" mean? So, I have really no idea what you mean by the term "RINO". Apparently you have a very narrow, non-conservative viewpoint of what the Republican party should be. So, therefore, I am asking you what you believe a "RINO", and by extension, what a "Republican" is. As you know, I always keep it civil, even when asking difficult questions that folks either refuse, or cannot, answer.
Oh, BTW, all of the major carmakers vowed to stop selling gasoline fueled cars in the US by 2035, in favor of EVs, since it makes business sense to them, not because they were told to. I frequently travel internationally, and see them all over the world too, so it's not just the US.
Well if that is what the car makers want to do by not selling them in the USA... did not say they would stop making gasoline version by 2035... now based on known facts about our grid and power structure in the USA right now and leading up to 2035 our current grid could not support that and we would need to start increasing the usage of coal, oil, gas, and nuclear to provide the level of electricity that will be required to support EVs from the making of them as well as the maintenance on them. Not to mention what subsidies would be handed out to those who cannot afford EVs in the USA which means more burden on the inflation rates....I do see us in 2035 being about 25% EV usage in the country probably most of that thru government vehicles rather than privately owned... but it is a start to transition and share the energy load. Yes you always keep in civil. I am a registered republican could I guess change over to independent, but for me most of the times republican candidates support things I support generally speaking as I did vote for Hogan twice the lesser of the evils at the time. I do believe both parties have their swamp creatures and for republicans most of them are RINOs and then there are folks like Mitch who I must say most of the times he can be quite the politician and a member of the swamp, but I do like how he handles nominees to the bench and how he plays chuckie... I think the moderate democrat is dying within their party to the extremes of the progressives and they do not know what to do...
RINO - do you mean someone who doesn't simply vote party lines and engages in reasoned discussion with others?
now that is funny...
Boomer, since when did the Democrats ever engage in "reasoned discussion" with the Republicans? Seems to me the Democrats position when they control the House or the Senate is the "My way or the highway' approach to discussion, and when it comes to compromise, they are more than willing to compromise, so long as the Republicans agree to their position, with no middle ground ever under consideration. That's why Joementia (aka Pedo Pete) wants to get rid of the Senate Filibuster rules and Democrats and their Progressive masters want to get rid of the Electoral College and pack the SCOTUS.
The Democrats and their Progressive masters have been carrying out a scorched earth approach to politics for quite a while now and what they fear is that Republicans will do to them what they've been doing to the Republicans and American people. That's why there is no room for RINOs in the Republican Party.
Wes Moore is as boring as Rushern Baker. Baker was sleepwalking through his election and was about as exciting as watching grass grow. Even as a dem, I could not vote for him. Moore is a little more charismatic, but Gansler is far more qualified and would handily win over Cox. Cox....he's a sack of McCartyist 2.0/KKK/Q-anon wingnut excrement that will absolutely destroy the office and state if he got in. GOP is lighting a fuse that dems better find a way to put out before it blows us all up.
Well, MD GOP voters showed their true colors by nominating Cox and the state’s Democrats would like to thank them for their support in helping to to return the state’s governorship to Blue.
Insane. Dan Cox versus a political newcomer. What could go wrong?
I'm just waiting for Cox to start spouting about P-grabbing and stolen primaries and bringing back cross burning.
I think his endgame goal is to have a talk show on Trump's TV network, assuming that is still a thing.
