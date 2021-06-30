In a move that caught Republican insiders in the county off guard, Frederick County Del. Dan Cox (R) will explore a run to be Maryland's next governor.
Cox, elected as a District 4 delegate in 2018, filed with the state's Board of Elections Monday to form a candidate committee, a preliminary step in a potential gubernatorial run, according to online records from the elections board.
Should he decide to run, Cox would join state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz – herself a former Frederick County delegate – and Montgomery County anti-tax activist Robin Ficker in the Republican contest for governor.
Candidates have until 9 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022, to file the necessary paperwork to run.
Cox did not return multiple calls for comment Wednesday. A series of posts on his Twitter and Facebook pages asked supporters to text a listed number for upcoming announcements about his campaign.
An ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, Del. Cox has garnered attention during his time in the House, suing Gov. Larry Hogan (R) over the state's COVID restrictions, expressing support for the QAnon conspiracy theory and tweeting during the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol that then-Vice President Mike Pence was a “traitor” for certifying the election to make Democrat Joe Biden president.
Cox's filing seemed to catch several of his fellow members of the county's Republican Central Committee by surprise.
Fellow District 4 delegate and central committee member Barrie Ciliberti (R) wasn’t aware of Cox’s ambitions until Tuesday night, after Cox registered with the elections board as a potential candidate.
Cox will be haunted by his past actions, Ciliberti said, and he doesn’t see a clear path to victory for the campaign.
“If he has visions of becoming governor, God bless him,” Ciliberti said. “But that’s a steep mountain to climb.”
Central Committee Chairman Steven Clark said he wasn’t aware that Cox would be filing to join the race, but knew he was exploring his options for the 2022 election. Everyone has a right to run for the office they want to, Clark said.
The Central Committee's by-laws prohibit it from endorsing candidates in a contested primary.
“We let the voters decide, and then we go all in for our candidate,” Clark said.
Committee member Stephen Barrett said Cox may be exploring a potential run too late in the process to give himself a legitimate shot at winning, though Barrett believes Cox is going to end up joining the race.
Timing aside, Barrett said that he’s seen support for Cox on social media - especially after the delegate sued Hogan for the governor’s pandemic-induced shutdown.
Billy Shreve, a Central Committee member and former county commissioner and county councilman, said he got a text Tuesday night with a document showing that Cox had filed. But he hadn't been aware the filing would be coming.
“Dan's a pretty independent guy,” Shreve said.
He suspects Cox may run more to the right in the primary campaign, while Schulz – who has held two jobs in Hogan's cabinet – may have to decide how closely to embrace the governor's record in the primary.
“Dan's probably going to run as a Trump Republican,” Shreve said.
Shreve said he expects other candidates, including several high-profile ones, to enter the governor's race before the Feb. 22 filing deadline.
Is this another Blain Young trick? Collect a lot of money, ride around in a fancy bus for a couple months, drop out of the race and use the money to run for County Executive.
