With roughly seven months until the primary, the Republican race to win nomination for Maryland governor is beginning to heat up between the two candidates from Frederick County.
On Monday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick) to succeed Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term limited. In his endorsement, the former president said Cox, who has backed false claims of a rigged presidential election, is “MAGA all the way through.”
Trump also bashed Hogan (R), whom he called a RINO — Republican In Name Only — while misspelling the name of Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, whom the former president said was "handpicked" by the governor. Schulz is also Frederick County resident who formerly represented the county in the state House of Delegates.
In a response over Twitter on Monday, Hogan said, “Personally, I’d prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points," and Schulz’s campaign Communications Director Mike Demkiw said in a statement that Schulz's “life experience, credentials and record of accomplishment make her uniquely qualified to lead this state.”
Then, during a press conference Tuesday, Hogan again spoke up for Schulz when asked about Trump's endorsement of Cox.
“She would make a great governor,” Hogan said of Schulz during the press conference. “I fully intend to get involved in helping her.”
The Republican governor then called Cox a “QAnon wackjob,” adding that support from Trump wouldn’t help the delegate’s chances of winning. The latter may be supported by a Goucher College poll published in October, which showed Marylanders were far more likely to support a Republican like Hogan than one like Trump when facing a moderate Democrat.
In a Facebook response, Cox accused the governor of defamation and called his rhetoric “childish.” Cox did not return a call for comment Tuesday from The News-Post.
The District 4 delegate is well known for his ardent support of Trump, and during his first term in the General Assembly, Cox unsuccessfully sued Hogan over the state’s COVID restrictions, expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory and compared a mental health bill to the Holocaust.
He also tweeted during the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol that then-Vice President Mike Pence was a traitor for certifying the 2020 presidential election results, something Hogan referenced during his remarks on Tuesday.
If you are going to rely on an endorsement from Trump, in Maryland, you might as well not run. Hogan is right and if Trump gets the Republican primary nomination, for POTUS, Hogan is likely to run to take away Republican votes from Trump. Neither one would win, but that would not be Hogan's objective.
Very astute point DickD. Betcha Trump and Cox never even thought of the issue you just raised. [smile]
I could see numerous Repubs running simply to siphon away votes from Trump to save their party for the long term. Get enough to siphon 3% here, 4% there and 2% elsewhere and poof! There goes the election into the loss column.
You a smartie DickD.
Cox is a QANON wackjob. By any commonsensical interpretation of the word wackjob.
How is Governor Hogan defaming him? The truth may hurt, but it is the truth. This Cox nutcase sure likes tying up the court system.
Cox is also a dozen more swampy, Trumpy and repugnant things than a wackjob. One thing he is not is a reputable, realistic and respected candidate for any office, much less the Maryland governorship.
It’s not necessarily someone’s fault that they are delusion— but I’m sure not voting for them.
Will someone who has his interests at heart please tell him he has gotta do something to fix his teeth as he pursues higher office? If he truly is a lawyer with a respectable lawyer income, it is just not a good look here. He really needs to get those pearlies straightened and whitened for folks to start taking him seriously. My views on him will never change, but my goodness, it may help sway others?
I highly recommend he take the next election cycle off, focus on some dental work, and re-engage in 2024 if he deems it appropriate. Or take on some side jobs to bring in more income, just not in Pennsylvania. Trust me, a pretty face helps a lot at the ballot box.
Probably too much of that mediocre Mission BBQ.
Tough crowd tonight, public-redux. Tough crowd. [whistling]
He has bigger problems than his teeth.
Some advice for Cox's handlers or Chief of Staff regarding FNP stock photos...
"Women want their men well groomed and sans excessive body hair, according to Philips India's annual Stylescape Survey.
The survey is based on responses by 450 males and 350 females in the age group of 25 to 30 in key metros.
A good 65% of women surveyed are against the idea of excessive body hair and 72% prefer men with a well groomed chest, says the fourth annual survey, conducted by IPSOS in March 2015 for Philips India.
The survey sheds light on the fact that women are becoming observant of grooming while men are increasingly opening up to body grooming. Also, contrary to popular belief, men nowadays are immensely careful about their looks and are looking for body grooming solutions or gadgets to address this issue.
When asked whether they would be comfortable if their partner had chest hair showing from his sexy V-neck tee, 32% of women said they would refuse to step out of the house. Another 30% would, however, try to convince their partner to clean the hair before stepping out."
Bad photos cost votes. Even a non-political regular Joe like me knows this. And if 62% of women have issues with men's body hair before being willing to step out of the house, Cox needs better photos, trust me!
