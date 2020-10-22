Gov. Larry Hogan announced another $250 million in assistance in economic relief Thursday, including $50 million of which will be for the state's small business COVID-19 relief fund, and another $50 million for restaurants and bars.
Hogan said state officials are still waiting on Congress to pass another stimulus bill in order to fill all of the state's business needs, but hopes the additional state funds provide some immediate relief.
"We're hoping this will be enough, but we really don't know what will happen over the coming weeks and months, or when Washington will act ... We don't have all the answers, but we believe with all the best data, input, and advice from our team that this is going to help," Hogan said.
Of the $250 million, Hogan and his administration decided that $100 million would be allocated toward a emergency rapid response fund, which is more flexible and can be used depending where future needs are.
The governor called that fund a "safety valve" and was the result of discussions between him and his budget team, along with several other officials.
"If we get federal funding in the next month or two, we may not need it," Hogan said. "If we don't, we may have some serious problems that we need to invest in."
Earlier this year, Frederick County received $45.3 million in CARES Act funding, in part to help small businesses. About $5.35 million was allocated for those businesses.
Counties with less than 500,000 people must work with state officials to spend that money, versus larger counties that work directly through the federal government. Hogan called on smaller counties to spend all of their CARES Act funding—which, by law, must be spent by the end of 2020.
"We're calling on all of the local jurisdictions to consider matching these new state investments by utilizing some of their remaining CARES Act funding and to help us quickly push it out into our economy," Hogan said of that money.
Gardner announces outdoor dining grant results
County Executive Jan Gardner announced that 65 grants have been awarded to restaurants and similar businesses to help them operate outdoors in colder weather. Of those, 57 went to restaurants and eight to "farm-based craft beverage manufacturers."
Those with 800 square feet or so got $2,700 grants; all larger businesses got $5,400, Gardner. About a quarter million dollars was distributed.
"Frederick County is known for its restaurant scene, and I'm glad we're able to help these businesses stay open outdoors for longer," Gardner said.
She also announced childcare providers countywide could soon apply for additional assistance. More details on that would be available in the next few weeks, Gardner said.
