Gov. Larry Hogan announced an additional $70 million in CARES Act funding for various state needs, ranging from personal protective equipment (PPE) to adding state staff and other resources to deal with coronavirus-related issues.
Some of the money will also go to rental assistance for low-income residents affected by the pandemic and to food banks across the state, Hogan said.
"The weeks and months ahead are going to be very difficult, with more and more people getting infected, being hospitalized, and losing their lives," Hogan (R) said. "Our collective actions now will determine what further steps will be needed."
Hogan said some funding would be for syringes and other supplies as state health officials prepare for the distribution of a vaccine. He also called on counties across the state to spend the rest of their CARES Act funding, as that money must be spent by the end of December.
The governor again stated his frustration with Congress for not passing a new stimulus package as people and businesses struggle during the pandemic.
"The gridlock in Washington and failure of both parties to reach any compromise on the next stimulus package is having a devastating impact on our business community and on the lives of our citizens," Hogan said. "Our leaders in Washington, on both sides of the aisle, need to put the politics aside, do their job and get this done for the American people."
For now, counties and Baltimore city can enact further restrictions, but he and other state health officials continue to monitor metrics like cases per 100,000 residents, hospitalizations and deaths.
"My goal is to keep as much of our economy open, as many people working and our lives as normal as possible while we're trying to keep people alive and keep hospitals from overflowing ... But might we have to take more restrictive actions over the coming weeks or months? Absolutely, we might," Hogan said.
