A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Del. Dan Cox and other plaintiffs alleging Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic were unconstitutional.
Judge Catherine Blake of the U.S. District Court of Maryland issued the ruling, stating Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) and the plaintiffs’ amended complaint did not outweigh the governor’s duty to protect public health.
“Based on the allegations in the plaintiffs’ amended complaint, the court cannot conclude that Governor Hogan’s measures are arbitrary or unreasonable, or that they plainly violate any of the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights,” Blake wrote. “The court therefore must be cautious not to ‘usurp the functions of another branch of government’ deciding how best to protect public health.”
Cox and other plaintiffs had submitted an amended complaint in May, according to court records. Hogan’s office responded with a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in June.
The lawsuit included several pastors and other plaintiffs. It argued that Hogan (R) was violating the individual and constitutional liberties of Marylanders.
“The object has never been to permit a Governor to make a ‘neighbor’s’ rights or interests in health superior to the People’s or even to another citizen’s natural and inalienable rights,” Cox and plaintiffs wrote. “The problem in Maryland is that Governor Hogan has done the reverse, even after being repeatedly petitioned to limit his power.”
But Blake said the amended lawsuit does not show that restrictions, like limits on indoor gatherings or capacity limits on businesses, violate the Constitution.
“The plaintiffs allege in their amended complaint and in their opposition that less restrictive measures are available to Governor Hogan and that it is unequal treatment to designate some businesses—but not theirs—as essential,” she wrote. “But alleging that an order goes too far in protecting public health is not the same as pleading that an order has no real and substantial relation to protecting public health.”
Cox has spent much of the past few weeks working with President Donald Trump’s legal team, disputing election results in Pennsylvania.
He could not be immediately reached for comment by phone Wednesday.
(20) comments
Surreal to see Cox spending weeks and weeks in PA on a completely ludicrous and circus-like endeavor. His poor family.
And he is supposed to be representing us in our MD state legialature?
ANY FREDERICK COUNTY, MD voter, regardless of political leanings or stance, who in any way still supports COX or condones his activities, is figuratively spitting in the faces of his/her neighbors, friends, family members, fellow churchgoers, and hard working taxpayers of FREDERICK COUNTY, MD. The OPACITY of those who could still support COX after observing his actions and statements over the past 24 months is like a cancer.
I wonder how much money Mr. Cox is making in Pennsylvania? They say Rudy is billing $20,000 a day. That would explain a lot.
As my delegate to the Maryland legislature, I want to know why Mr. Cox is working on a federal case in Pennsylvania. He was elected to represent US, not the President.
What job is this twit auditioning for? Who is this audition supposed to be impressing?
Surely he wants to be a co-anchor of some future trump radio or reality clown show.
Worked for Bongino.
Cox is truly ignorant of what “public health” is about. Maybe he’s the “new” Kirby Delauter? You remember him, right?
Cox is incompetent. I can't believe he can make a living as an attorney!
We can always hope for disbarment. Even if it takes you 100 times to pass a bar exam, that is enough. There are plenty of sleazeball lawyers out there.
even i knew his complaint was dead in the water. cox should be embarassed that a FNP commenter knows more about law and process than he.
let that sink in
Judge Catherine Blake of the U.S. District Court of Maryland issued the ruling, stating Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) and the plaintiffs' amended complaint did not outweigh the governor's duty to protect public health.
Cox sucks
If you see him in person, be sure to yell at him "you suck, Cox!"
At least the Delegate has shown the community that if you need a good lawyer, you shouldn't be calling him.
👍
I wish Mr. Cox as much success with his legal efforts in PA as he has enjoyed in MD. The Trump campaign sure knows how to find the best people.
Public = Studies show that most people hire others like themselves.
And therein is why we have multiple convictions from the Trump arena of associates and cabinet.
Oh, yeah.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.