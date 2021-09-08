Marylanders aged 65 and older who live in congregate care facilities can now receive a COVID vaccine booster shot, according to a Maryland Department of Health order that Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a press conference Wednesday.
The order, which applies to all nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential drug treatment centers and developmentally disabled group homes, was accompanied by further guidance from the health department instructing all pharmacies and other providers statewide to administer booster shots without requiring a prescription or a doctor’s order to anyone who considers themselves immunocompromised.
“Some providers may ask you to fill out a simple form, but no one in this category should be turned away from receiving a booster,” Hogan said during the press conference.
The governor encouraged those unsure about whether they qualify for the boosters to consult their health care provider.
The state's directives will serve as guidance for local health departments, state Department of Health spokesman Charles Gischlar said in an email to The News-Post.
In Frederick County, health officials are awaiting guidance from the Department of Health for their role in administering the booster shots, county health spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said in an email.
Hogan's announcement comes less than four weeks after the Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech (COMIRNATY) and Moderna vaccines to include booster shots for certain immunocompromised individuals.
"Third doses are for immunocompromised people who have received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine," Watkins said in an email. "There is no word yet about what may be recommended for people who have received Johnson & Johnson vaccine."
More than 28,000 booster shots have been administered in Maryland, Hogan said during the press conference.
In accordance with CDC guidance, Frederick County has offered third doses to immunocompromised people at all of its vaccination clinics since Aug. 13, Watkins said in an email.
“People should remember that at the moment, third doses are just for people who are immunocompromised and not for the general population,” Watkins said in the email. “We will share updates about when the general population can get booster doses as we receive more guidance from the state and federal government.”
To receive a booster, immunocompromised people must attest to having at least one of a set of conditions. Third doses must be of the same type of vaccine as the first two doses and must be more than 28 days after the second dose, according to the county’s health website.
More than 60 percent of Frederick County’s population was vaccinated as of Wednesday. Cases have appeared to level off after climbing rapidly in late August, though 29 people in the county were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including nine who required intensive care.
Vaccines have been effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death from COVID, though the state is seeing an increase in cases among those who’ve been vaccinated, Hogan said during the press conference. The breakthrough infections are concerning, though most of the infected are asymptomatic, he added.
Federal guidance about when others may be eligible for the shots has been unclear, and he hopes more clear instruction will be made available by the week of Sept. 20 -- which is when a team of public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said boosters could be made available to all Americans, according to an Aug. 18 release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The state of Maryland continues to have a sufficient supply of vaccines on hand for anyone in need of a booster shot,” Hogan said. “And we are fully prepared to immediately move forward with making boosters available to the wider population immediately upon receiving the clear guidance from the federal government.”
