Face shields donation | Hogan

Hardwire CEO George Tunis and Gov. Larry Hogan at a news conference for the donation of 200,000 face shields for public school teachers and staff on Nov. 16.

 Courtesy Photo

A Maryland manufacturing company has donated 200,000 face shields to be distributed statewide to public school teachers, faculty members and staff to help fight the surge of COVID-19.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) accepted the donation from Hardwire, LLC at Annapolis High School Monday, according to the governor's office.

"After spending months ramping up our stockpile of PPE, Maryland now has a 90-day emergency supply of the most critical resources and has distributed more than 78 million units of PPE," Hogan said in a statement. "This donation of face shields from Hardwire will help Maryland further boost our critical stockpile and prepare our state to face this surge of COVID-19."

Hardwire CEO George Tunis said the goal is to ensure front-line employees are safe when those teachers and staff return to school.

"As a working father of four with a working spouse, and as an employer of essential workers who have families of their own, we understand how important it is to ensure schools are open, safe and functional for teachers, staff, students and their families," Tunis said in a statement. "Our goal is to help offer another line of defense to ensure they remain safe and operational as long as possible."

Follow Steve Bohnel on Twitter: @Steve_Bohnel

Tags

Steve Bohnel is the county government reporter for the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at sbohnel@newspost.com. He graduated from Temple University, with a journalism degree in May 2017, and is a die-hard Everton F.C. fan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!