A Maryland manufacturing company has donated 200,000 face shields to be distributed statewide to public school teachers, faculty members and staff to help fight the surge of COVID-19.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) accepted the donation from Hardwire, LLC at Annapolis High School Monday, according to the governor's office.
"After spending months ramping up our stockpile of PPE, Maryland now has a 90-day emergency supply of the most critical resources and has distributed more than 78 million units of PPE," Hogan said in a statement. "This donation of face shields from Hardwire will help Maryland further boost our critical stockpile and prepare our state to face this surge of COVID-19."
Hardwire CEO George Tunis said the goal is to ensure front-line employees are safe when those teachers and staff return to school.
"As a working father of four with a working spouse, and as an employer of essential workers who have families of their own, we understand how important it is to ensure schools are open, safe and functional for teachers, staff, students and their families," Tunis said in a statement. "Our goal is to help offer another line of defense to ensure they remain safe and operational as long as possible."
