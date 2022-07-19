State Del. Dan Cox defeated former Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz for the Republican nomination for Maryland governor, according to The Associated Press.
According to results posted at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, Cox had 56.20% of the votes and Schulz had 40.35%.
At that time, 1,943 precincts of 2,074 were reporting statewide.
Wes Moore was leading the crowded race for the Democratic nomination for governor with 36.84% of the ballots cast during early voting.
Tom Perez and Peter Franchot were next, with 27.23% and 19.86% of the votes, respectively.
Cox was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Schulz was endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan.
Both Cox and Schulz are Frederick County residents. The last time a Frederick County resident held the state’s highest office was 1854, when Enoch Louis Lowe left the position.
Schulz was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2010 to represent Frederick and Carroll counties. She later became secretary of the state Department of Labor, then of the state Department of Commerce.
Cox was elected state delegate in 2018. During his time in office, he was a strong supporter of Trump and often a vocal critic of Hogan. He tried to sue the governor over the state’s pandemic restrictions and pushed to impeach him.
The totals do not include mail-in ballots, which will be counted starting on Thursday.
As of Monday, more than 23,000 mail-in ballots had been mailed to Frederick County residents — 14,657 for Democrats and 5,395 for Republicans.
Winners of the primaries advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Insane. Dan Cox versus a political newcomer. What could go wrong?
