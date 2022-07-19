Cox Party
Del. Dan Cox, seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Maryland, gives two thumbs up as he enters the Emmitsburg Ambulance Co. for his primary night party Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

State Del. Dan Cox defeated former Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz for the Republican nomination for Maryland governor, according to The Associated Press.

According to results posted at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, Cox had 56.20% of the votes and Schulz had 40.35%.

schaeferhund

Insane. Dan Cox versus a political newcomer. What could go wrong?

