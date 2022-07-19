State Del. Dan Cox defeated former Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz for the Republican nomination for Maryland governor, according to The Associated Press.
According to results posted at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, Cox had 56.20% of the votes and Schulz had 40.35%.
At that time, 1,943 precincts of 2,074 were reporting statewide.
Wes Moore was leading the crowded race for the Democratic nomination for governor with 36.84% of the ballots cast during early voting.
Tom Perez and Peter Franchot were next, with 27.23% and 19.86% of the votes, respectively.
Cox was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Schulz was endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan.
Both Cox and Schulz are Frederick County residents. The last time a Frederick County resident held the state’s highest office was 1854, when Enoch Louis Lowe left the position.
Schulz was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2010 to represent Frederick and Carroll counties. She later became secretary of the state Department of Labor, then of the state Department of Commerce.
Cox was elected state delegate in 2018. During his time in office, he was a strong supporter of Trump and often a vocal critic of Hogan. He tried to sue the governor over the state’s pandemic restrictions and pushed to impeach him.
The totals do not include mail-in ballots, which will be counted starting on Thursday.
As of Monday, more than 23,000 mail-in ballots had been mailed to Frederick County residents — 14,657 for Democrats and 5,395 for Republicans.
Winners of the primaries advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(13) comments
I guess this isn't a bad thing as it pretty much ensures Maryland will have a Democratic Governor. The sad thing is that we have enough Trumplicans in Maryland that support this guy.
Whether Moore, or Perez, there will be a Blue landslide of unprecedented proportions in the November governor’s election. Cox is off the rails bat-stick crazy.
Very good news that Cox won.. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1 not a single Dem is going to crossover and vote for a bat sh.. crazy insurrectionist.
True, but I am more a glass half empty person. It is disappointing that Republicans would pick yet another bat sh.. crazy insurrectionist.
most of us knew that it was a pretty good chance that dems would retake the Gov house this election coming in November, want this race shows is Republicans even in a blue state like MD are not supporting RINOs at all and Hogan's era is over! We liked him when enough moderates of both parties would accept him; but frankly the dems are leaning way more left in this state and conservatives want no more of left leaning republicans like Hogan and company sorry Schulz unless there is a miracle in those mail in ballots...
tim, could you please define RINO for us? Do Republicans not believe in reducing government interference in our lives? I remember Republicans claiming to be conservative when I belonged to that party. Have Republicans moved off that claim now? So, in claiming someone is a RINO, are you committing the “No True Scotsman” logical fallacy? Is reducing the number in the Republican Party by casting out those “who are not true Scotsmen (Republicans)” a way to increase the number of people who vote Republican? Looking at it as a math function then, having zero “actual Republicans” should result in an overwhelming victory for the Republicans? A “Red Tide” as it were? Help a brother out here.
According to Boomer et al, the GOP is now the party of Trump. It is personality-driven, rather than issue-driven. And if Boomer et al keep winning primaries, then they are correct.
RINO - do you mean someone who doesn't simply vote party lines and engages in reasoned discussion with others?
Wes Moore is as boring as Rushern Baker. Baker was sleepwalking through his election and was about as exciting as watching grass grow. Even as a dem, I could not vote for him. Moore is a little more charismatic, but Gansler is far more qualified and would handily win over Cox. Cox....he's a sack of McCartyist 2.0/KKK/Q-anon wingnut excrement that will absolutely destroy the office and state if he got in. GOP is lighting a fuse that dems better find a way to put out before it blows us all up.
Well, MD GOP voters showed their true colors by nominating Cox and the state’s Democrats would like to thank them for their support in helping to to return the state’s governorship to Blue.
Insane. Dan Cox versus a political newcomer. What could go wrong?
I'm just waiting for Cox to start spouting about P-grabbing and stolen primaries and bringing back cross burning.
I think his endgame goal is to have a talk show on Trump's TV network, assuming that is still a thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.