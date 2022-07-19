Cox Party
Del. Dan Cox, seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Maryland, gives two thumbs up as he enters the Emmitsburg Ambulance Co. for his primary night party Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

State Del. Dan Cox defeated former Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz for the Republican nomination for Maryland governor, according to The Associated Press.

According to results posted at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, Cox had 56.20% of the votes and Schulz had 40.35%.

newspostreader

I guess this isn't a bad thing as it pretty much ensures Maryland will have a Democratic Governor. The sad thing is that we have enough Trumplicans in Maryland that support this guy.

Joeseamhead

Whether Moore, or Perez, there will be a Blue landslide of unprecedented proportions in the November governor’s election. Cox is off the rails bat-stick crazy.

Burgessdr

Very good news that Cox won.. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1 not a single Dem is going to crossover and vote for a bat sh.. crazy insurrectionist.

threecents
threecents

True, but I am more a glass half empty person. It is disappointing that Republicans would pick yet another bat sh.. crazy insurrectionist.

Boomer631B
Boomer631B

most of us knew that it was a pretty good chance that dems would retake the Gov house this election coming in November, want this race shows is Republicans even in a blue state like MD are not supporting RINOs at all and Hogan's era is over! We liked him when enough moderates of both parties would accept him; but frankly the dems are leaning way more left in this state and conservatives want no more of left leaning republicans like Hogan and company sorry Schulz unless there is a miracle in those mail in ballots...

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

tim, could you please define RINO for us? Do Republicans not believe in reducing government interference in our lives? I remember Republicans claiming to be conservative when I belonged to that party. Have Republicans moved off that claim now? So, in claiming someone is a RINO, are you committing the “No True Scotsman” logical fallacy? Is reducing the number in the Republican Party by casting out those “who are not true Scotsmen (Republicans)” a way to increase the number of people who vote Republican? Looking at it as a math function then, having zero “actual Republicans” should result in an overwhelming victory for the Republicans? A “Red Tide” as it were? Help a brother out here.

threecents
threecents

According to Boomer et al, the GOP is now the party of Trump. It is personality-driven, rather than issue-driven. And if Boomer et al keep winning primaries, then they are correct.

Hayduke2

RINO - do you mean someone who doesn't simply vote party lines and engages in reasoned discussion with others?

Greg F
Greg F

Wes Moore is as boring as Rushern Baker. Baker was sleepwalking through his election and was about as exciting as watching grass grow. Even as a dem, I could not vote for him. Moore is a little more charismatic, but Gansler is far more qualified and would handily win over Cox. Cox....he's a sack of McCartyist 2.0/KKK/Q-anon wingnut excrement that will absolutely destroy the office and state if he got in. GOP is lighting a fuse that dems better find a way to put out before it blows us all up.

Joeseamhead

Well, MD GOP voters showed their true colors by nominating Cox and the state’s Democrats would like to thank them for their support in helping to to return the state’s governorship to Blue.

schaeferhund

Insane. Dan Cox versus a political newcomer. What could go wrong?

Greg F
Greg F

I'm just waiting for Cox to start spouting about P-grabbing and stolen primaries and bringing back cross burning.

threecents
threecents

I think his endgame goal is to have a talk show on Trump's TV network, assuming that is still a thing.

