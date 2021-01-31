Fred Rosenthal, owner of the restaurant Madrones in Frederick, is tired of his industry being picked on.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the hospitality industry in a way Rosenthal said he has not seen in his 40 years in the business. Now Maryland House Bill 463, a bill currently in the state legislature, could bring even more difficulties, according to restauranteurs and economists. If passed, the state’s alcohol sales tax would be increased from 9 percent to 10 percent statewide, in phases on different businesses over the next three years.
The bill, cross-filed as Senate Bill 172, had a hearing in the Senate’s Budget and Taxation committee earlier in late January, where Rosenthal testified.
The legislation aims to establish “Health Equity Resource Communities” statewide that would examine and try to address health inequities related to race or ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, gender and identity, age, mental health status and other factors.
“I think the objective of what they’re trying to do with these health communities is a great one,” Rosenthal said of the bill. “My problem is the way trying to raise the money to do it.”
While the tax increase might seem small, Rosenthal said it can quickly add up and become noticeable for a large family going out to eat. A 10 percent tax would especially be painful for restaurants on the state’s border, where customers have the choice to dine with much lower taxes in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Delaware.
“The burden of the tax falls on the consumers and the restaurants and bars. The consumers pay higher prices, which naturally leads them to cut back on their purchases,” wrote Michael Mandel, chief economic strategist at the Progressive Policy Institute, in an email. “The restaurants and bars face the double whammy of lower profit margins and less demand.”
The legislation does separate how the tax increase would be phased in: if passed, it would first apply to liquor stores and similar businesses after Oct. 1 of this year. Breweries, wineries, bars and restaurants and related establishments would be exempt until after Oct. 1, 2023.
This only confused Rosenthal more. It seemed like he was getting mixed messages about the impact the tax would have.
“When I first had this conversation, you’re saying it wouldn’t affect us. Now you’re saying you’re going to delay the implementation of the tax for two years so it won’t hurt us,” he said. “Well, which one is it? You can’t have it both ways.”
Multiple lawmakers in Annapolis were opposed to using a tax increase to fund the goals of the bill. Perhaps most importantly, Sen. Guy Guzzone (D-Howard), chair of the Senate’s Budget and Taxiation committee, supported the bill’s goals, but not the alcohol tax increase before its hearing Jan. 27.
“There will be an ongoing means of securing stable funding as we move forward,” Guzzone said of the bill. “This one senator doesn’t necessarily believe we’re going to do it through the alcohol tax, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen, because it is going to happen.”
Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll), the Senate’s Minority Whip, said it’s rare that bills pass out of committee without the chair’s support. Regardless of what happens, he was against using an alcohol tax increase fund the goals of the bill, especially as restaurants and similar businesses have struggled through the pandemic.
Hough also hopes the legislation addresses inequities not only in urban and suburban inequities statewide, but also in rural areas. Much of his district, District 4—includes small towns and remote areas, especially in the northern half of Frederick County.
Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) also is against a liquor tax increase. Pippy, a former member of the county’s Liquor Board, said businesses that sell alcohol statewide are already heavily regulated, and that the proposed tax increase would be passed onto consumers.
“That alcohol tax is extremely unpopular … it sticks out like a sore thumb on every consumer’s bill,” Pippy said, referencing when the General Assembly voted to increase the tax from six to nine percent in 2011. “When you go to a restaurant, when you get that number, it’s a big number.”
Del. Ken Kerr (D-Frederick) sits on the House Health and Government Operations Committee, which will hear on the House version on the bill Feb. 2.
Kerr has sponsored multiple bills to try and help the county’s brewery, winery and restaurant scene during his time in Annapolis. He wants to hear testimony at the hearing, but did have concerns about how a tax increase might hurt the aforementioned businesses.
“It’s a personal choice type of a tax, but it’s a very important industry in my district and my county,” Kerr said.
Because the tax is included in a bill regarding health committees, many restaurant and bar owners haven’t even heard about it yet. That was true for Hathan Clark, owner of Fratelli’s in Middletown. But upon learning of the proposed tax, he was not pleased. He said the tax could decrease value for customers, making it harder for restaurants in the long run.
“I think our industry is really at a crossroads right now, and I think the government and anybody else should be doing everything they can to help restaurants right now,” he said.
Mandel noted that low-income customers would be more affected by the tax, since the increase in prices would represent a larger amount of their paycheck. Low-income people are also who have been hurt most negatively by the pandemic, he wrote.
“If Maryland wants to fund health care, it makes more sense to adopt a progressive tax, rather than a regressive tax that harms the industries and consumers that have been most affected by the pandemic,” he wrote in an email.
Rosenthal agrees. While he thinks the health initiative is important, he would like to see more information about how much money is actually needed and what will happen with any excess funds. He doesn’t want taxes from his sales to be misdirected.
“All of us want better health initiatives for people living around us ... but every time we’re trying to do something, it seems that the burden is put on the restaurant industry,” Rosenthal said. “And in the past, we lived with it. But right now we’re looking for relief, not additional taxes.”
