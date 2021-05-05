After being delayed several days because of weather, a shift of traffic lanes on southbound Interstate 270 is expected to take place Thursday evening into early Friday morning.
All southbound lanes will shift to the left toward the center median beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a State Highway Administration release. The work is expected to be finished by 4 a.m. Friday.
The change had originally been scheduled to be done Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
The work will allow crews to widen Md. 85 where it travels under the I-270 bridge.
Crews will also install a concrete barrier in the Md. 85 median and the northbound shoulder.
It's all part of an $87.7 million project to replace two I-270 bridges and widen Md. 85 by adding a new travel lane in each direction between Spectrum Drive and Crestwood Boulevard.
The work is expected to finish in fall 2022.
