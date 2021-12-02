Long Shot’s restaurant and bar in Frederick is a step closer to offering in-person sports wagering after the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission ruled Thursday that the venue met requirements for a license.
Owner Alyse Cohen said in an email that Long Shot’s is still awaiting final approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, the body responsible for awarding the licenses. Because the review commission hasn’t notified her of a timeline for review, Cohen said she’s unsure when sports betting could be available at her restaurant. She said she’ll have a better idea once the review commission sets a hearing date.
Approval from the review commission would make Long Shot’s, currently offering off-track betting for horse racing at its 5400 Holiday Drive location, the only sports wagering spot in Frederick County.
“As the only 100 percent woman[-]owned applicant, I am very proud to pave the way for a truly underrepresented group in Maryland gaming and business in general,” Cohen said in an email.
After Maryland voters approved sports betting in 2020, a law passed in the last legislative session outlined regulations for greenlighting the practice in the state.
Long Shot’s was among 17 locations designated as places to be offered the first opportunity to apply for sports betting licenses, so approval from the Lottery and Gaming Commission was essentially a formality, according to state documents.
If the review commission approves Long Shot’s application, the restaurant will need to clear other procedural steps before eventually completing two controlled demonstrations, during which guests participate in live wagering under the observation of Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff, according to a release from the commission.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming spokesman Seth Elkin said Thursday’s approval jumpstarts the business’s bid for a sports betting license.
The state’s review commission has already approved applications for five facilities — Hollywood Casino in Perryville, Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin — that await scheduling for their controlled demonstrations.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said in the release the first public openings for in-person sports betting are on pace to come this month.
“The facilities and the public are eager to get started, and so are we,” he said in the release.
Along with Long Shot’s, Maryland Lottery and Gaming approved Riverboat on the Potomac, located in Virginia, with a planned sports wagering area in Maryland.
Traffic is already very heavy in and around that mall and now you are going to add a gambling center? Can you say traffic NIGHTMARE ?
