Low income households can save up to $45 per month on their internet bill through a combination of federal and state benefit programs, according to a joint release from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband and Comcast Cable Communications, LLC.
The federal Affordable Connectivity Program is granting eligible households up to $30 per month for internet service, and Maryland’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will contribute up to an additional $15 to those who qualify.
Eligible households include those with a combined income that is up to 200% of 2022 federal poverty guidelines, so a household of three in Maryland must have a combined income of $46,060 or less, according to the Universal Service Administrative Company, which is administering the program with oversight from the Federal Communications Commission.
Each additional member of a household increases the combined income threshold by $9,440.
Someone may also qualify if they have a child or dependent who participates in a government assistance program such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
Those who receive the Affordable Connectivity Program discount can receive a $100 credit for a laptop, tablet or desktop computer as well.
For additional information and to apply, visit ACPBenefit.org.
— Jack Hogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.