The historic gavel sits on the Speaker of the House’s podium in Annapolis on opening day.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maureen Daly of Long Island’s North Shore Leader broke the story of George Santos’ deception months prior to the 2022 election.

But people didn’t listen, and Santos went on to secure victory in New York’s 3rd Congressional District. He’s since faced scrutiny from local and national outlets alike for embellishing his background.

